Jose Mourinho makes Real Madrid's Toni Kroos his top summer transfer target with £70m offer

Florentino Perez is unlikely to sanction the German's sale from Real Madrid

Toni Kroos has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has replaced Antoine Griezmann as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s top summer target. According to a report in British newspaper, The Independent, the German is seen as a more viable candidate for Manchester United, after Griezmann dithered over accepting United’s terms. Los Blancos are bracing themselves for a massive £70 million bid, with indications being that Florentino Perez will not sanction a sale unless it is for a record fee.

Previously

Toni Kroos had agreed personal terms to join Manchester United from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, as was confirmed by then manager David Moyes, who said, “Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent.” However, the German midfield maestro decided to renege on that deal and join UEFA Champions League champions, Real Madrid, in the summer.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid missed out on major trophies in Kroos’ first season at the club, but the German midfielder has racked up a UEFA Champions League medal, and a FIFA Club World Cup medal in his 2 seasons at the club, with Los Blancos also leading the La Liga title race so far.

Manchester United acknowledge that the only way to tempt the 27-year-old is with a big financial offer. Jose Mourinho has come to the view that the Red Devils need ‘superstar’ purchases to fulfill their commercial interests, and views Kroos as a superstar with the requisite quality.

Antoine Griezmann was earlier identified as United’s top target, but the Frenchman has chosen to wait and see if there are any sizeable offers from other clubs as well. According to the report, Mourinho does not want a summer transfer saga and would like to tie up his blockbuster signing for the next season early, with £70 million seen as enough for Kroos.

What’s next?

Zinedine Zidane has a very settled midfield, and will be nervous if Florentino Perez is tempted into accepting Manchester United’s sizeable offer in the summer.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Toni Kroos to Manchester United seems a rather unlikely transfer, but Manchester United have the financial wherewithal to make a world record transfer two summers in a row. As a player, Kroos would be perfect for the Red Devils to kickstart a title challenge, as he is a better version of Michael Carrick, a player who has become crucial to Jose Mourinho’s side, but is aging.