Jose Mourinho reveals his exact date of return, rules out international coaching

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
345   //    23 Mar 2019, 21:07 IST

Mourinho has said he has no plans to manage a national side anytime soon.
What's the story?

Jose Mourinho, one of the best managers out of a job at the moment, has revealed the date by which he wants to be back in the coaching business, in an interview with beIN SPORTS.

Mourinho was heavily linked with a potential return to his former club Real Madrid earlier this month, but all the speculations were put to an end by Fiorentino Perez as he called upon another former coach in Zinedine Zidane to lead the club for the rest of the season.

So, the Portuguese's sabbatical continues, as he spends his time as a TV analyst.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho has won 25 major trophies in his managerial career that began in Portugal with Benfica back in 2000.

The former Porto and Chelsea manager became the third managerial casualty at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013 when he was sacked in December last year.

Under the 56-year-old Inter Milan become the first Italian team to win the European treble in 2008.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho said that he is only considering a return to club management at the moment and does not want to get into international management just yet.

He said that he wants to secure a job by this June, so that he can be at the helm of a club before the season starts in full swing. He told beIN SPORTS:

"What I have in mind is that I would like to be back in the summer, in June, for a new club, for a new pre-season."
He claimed that the premature termination of his contract at Old Trafford has given him the opportunity to think clearly about his future and now he's better prepared to take on a new challenge at a new club. He continued:

"I miss nothing at all, in this moment I am two and a half month's without work and I am working, preparing myself for the next one (job), it is not like I am on holiday or board with nothing to do. I am preparing myself for the next one."

What's next?

Jose Mourinho will watch his former side take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League QFs from the sidelines next month, as they chase another European title after their 2017 Europa League triumph under him.

