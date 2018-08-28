Jose Mourinho's moment of respect after the Spurs loss

Mourinho applauding the fans post match

To say that it was a wretched day for Manchester United would be an understatement. Coming on the back of a disappointing defeat away to Brighton, the Red Devils were again beaten heavily by an impressive Spurs side.

Jose Mourinho's future had been up for discussion even before the season had begun, with the less than impressive pre-season and the failure in the transfer market. All that has only gotten worse for the Portuguese manager with each passing week. It would be anybody's guess as to how long will he survive at the club.

Upon the end of the 3-0 drubbing at Old Trafford, the travelling Tottenham supporters were in full voice. The United players were visibly dejected and so were the home fans, many of whom had made their way out of the stadium long before the match had ended.

But as the final whistle rang from the referee, Jose Mourinho displayed an uncharacteristically rare touch of emotion and appreciation. The manager went straight over to Luke Shaw who had arguably been United's best player on the night. He embraced his full back offering to him words of comfort and appreciation. Very unlike the words of criticism he had gotten through his injury laden years at United.

Mourinho then went on to do the same with the rest of his players; even Paul Pogba, who has had a supposed fall out with him and wasn't particularly good on the night.

A touching show of leadership that showed to the players that they wouldn't be facing the brunt of this loss alone. And rightly, Mourinho did not criticize any of his players in the post match interviews, even if he was a touch feisty. Such post game rituals are common from managers like Jurgenn Klopp who is always by his player's side on and off the field whenever they face a loss. It was nice to see the United boss make the same gesture.

What followed after this was however a bit more remarkable.

As the players made their way towards the tunnel, Mourinho went over to applaud the home fans. Many had left but many had chosen to stay.

The Stratford end responded earnestly and applauded the manager and his players in return. It had been a tough night and a tough week but they acknowledged the gesture from the Portuguese. Jose Mourinho was visibly touched and stood in front of the supporters for a while applauding. He even demonstrated an act of respect by lifting the club's scarf from the turf.

Morinho with the United colours

It was show of appreciation from the manager to the fans who had chosen to remain till the end of the game, and by the fans a show of support to the team and their manager who had it in him to stand in front of them after the humiliating defeat when perhaps vanishing into the tunnel right after the end could've been easier.

It was an emotional moment for the fans of the club, watching in the stadium and around the world. Many had left; but many had stood back and they gave Jose Mourinho perhaps a testament of their continued support.

This incident will be overshadowed by the media frenzy that is sure to follow after the game throughout the upcoming week or maybe more. Who knows if Mourinho will still be in charge of the club for too long or if the Man United can climb out of the current mess they find themselves into. It was though, definitely nice to see signs of unwavering mutual respect in the club even at such frustrating times.