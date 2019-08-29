Jose Mourinho's tale as football's most controversial yet captivating coach is far from finished

Jose Mourinho has been out of work since December after being sacked by Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers in the history of the game. The Special One is always in the headlines, be it good or bad. His name is more than enough to take you through some of football's most iconic moments.

Over the years, the Portuguese tactician has earned loads of fans who adore his attitude. However, any man of his stature will naturally have a group of people which disagrees with his ideologies.

Mourinho's most recent dismissal at Manchester United saw the Portuguese coach out of work for the first time in over a decade. Despite receiving offers from several clubs, he restricted himself from taking a hasty step by returning to management at a club where his ideas don't match with the board's expectations.

Old wine in a new bottle?

Mourinho has taken up several punditry roles and became a well-loved football analyst, even managing to win over many people who doubted his capabilities.

You may take Mourinho away from football, but you will never be able to take football away from him. There aren't many who can breakdown tactics and simplify the game as he can. One can question his methods, statements, and tactics, but never his knowledge.

Can you feel about me, when I think about you?

Jose Mourinho waves to fans from the studio.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho has passionately admitted that he is unable to enjoy his time away from management.

"I was just enjoying it. The moment I went to professional football was when I had the click. Now, it's serious, it's serious stuff and it has been serious stuff until now. Non-stop. And now I stop, and instead of enjoying it, I can't enjoy it. I miss it." -Mourinho https://twitter.com/FootbaII_HQ/status/1162963855238152192

The measure of intelligence is the ability to change

Currently, Mourinho is trying to find out what went wrong at Manchester United. He has scrapped his technical team and brought in new staff to bring in different ideas.

Furthermore, he has been studying German to expand his options in case a top club in Bundesliga comes calling. After Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City imprinted 'the attacking mindset' as the new mantra in modern football, Mourinho must adapt and improvise.

A man of his capabilities can surely take a pivot in his tactical approach and come forth with a new style of play that would be celebrated by everyone. The unforeseen sabbatical which he is currently on could be a blessing in disguise for him to take time off and analyze patiently.

All it takes is a moment for the tables to turn

Mourinho isn't new to criticism and has always found a way to shut his critics.

It is only a matter of time before Mourinho finds his way back into the glorious chapters of football history. It is impossible to stop a proven winner who has the capabilities of inspiring teams to achieve the improbable. The recent years may have been harsh on the Portuguese, but that certainly doesn't conclude that his glory days are over.

He could land himself a job at Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane fails to stabilize Los Blancos after their horrific 2018/19 season. He could even take up a new project at a club he hasn't managed before, and steer them to success.

It will be interesting to see how Mourinho shuts down his critics to show the world that he is still the Special One in the near future.