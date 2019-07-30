Jose Mourinho says he's "full of fire" as he waits to take the right step back into management

Manchester United Press Conference

What's the story

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has once again spoken about his wait for the right opportunity before deciding his next move and many more.

In case you didn't know

Mourinho has been out of a job since being given the sack by Manchester United at the end of last year.

The Portuguese manager whose CV includes 2 Champions Leagues and a Europa League amongst a trophy-laden cabinet has been out of a job for this long for the very first time in 20 years.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports at his home city of Setubal, Mourinho has spoken about what he expects from his next job, some of the others he rejected and many more.

This is basically the first time I have time to think, the first time I am in Setubal at the end of July or beginning of August in more than 20 years.

I have some time to think, to rethink, to analyse and what I feel is exactly that 'Ze' (Mourinho's nickname) is full of fire

I miss my football, I have the fire, I have a compromise with myself, with people that love me, with so many fans that I have around the world, so many people that I inspired

He then went on to speak about what he expects from his next project

The most difficult thing for me is saying 'no' to the possibilities. I had to work, because, inside of me, I have that impulse of wanting to work. I have an opportunity to work, 'let's work'. To say 'no' is very, very, very, very difficult

I want the right to choose the people who are 'Mourinhista' - like people say in Portugal, Spain and Italy - 'Mourinhista' is someone who is a fan

The 'Mourinhistas' want me where I belong, so, for me now, it's not a question of, 'okay I have this offer and I'm going to take it'. I have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity and the right opportunity is one that is at the same size and the same level that I am as a manager

He also spoke about the idea of managing a national side

"Can be. But a national team job for me one match per month? Lots of office. No Pitch. No matches. Wait two years for a European Championship. Wait two years for a World Cup... no. Still no

But, one day maybe, if not Portugal then another team because, when I go to Euros and World Cup, when I am there in the centre of the event I have the feeling that one day I want to do it

What's next

Jose Mourinho is expected to wait for the right job to come by after declining an £88m contract from the Chinese Super League and an offer from former side Benfica.

The Portguese has clarified that he wants to return to club football with to a side in the Top 5 leagues in Europe.