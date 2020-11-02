Jose Mourinho takes a dig at Real Madrid after Gareth Bale's winner for Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has taken a dig at Real Madrid after Gareth Bale scored the winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Spurs manager was delighted after former Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon assisted the Los Blancos loanee on Sunday.

Gareth Bale returned to Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid after a complicated few months at Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane did not use the Welshman, and the club were actively trying to offload him for over a year.

To Jose Mourinho's delight, Gareth Bale is slowly getting back to his best, and the manager took a dig at his former club last night. He heaped praise on the Welshman and added that he would be checking the 'Madrid websites' to see what they have to say about the forward now. He said:

"I'm very pleased for him, especially for him because he deserves that. When I have five minutes I'm going to Safari to look at Madrid websites to see what they say. He knows we care about him and we know he cares about us, the team and the club, Spurs. He's the perfect fit, he's very calm, very intelligent, he has good feelings. He had bad feelings before, because the training process was hard, and his body was suffering a little bit, but we gave him what he needs as a whole."

Jose Mourinho also spoke about Gareth Bale's fitness levels. He said:

"I am speaking about sports science, medical, my assistants, the other players. I'm very pleased for him to score this winning goal. I told already for about a week or so, I'm saying he's improving. It's not just by watching him, the data supports our training process. We knew. The good thing is Gareth also knows. We share ideas and share feelings. He doesn't have 90 minutes of a Premier League match in his legs yet so we're using the Europa League to complement his training process."

Gareth Bale is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer at the end of the season as Real Madrid have no plans to use him anymore. The forward is also not keen to play for the Spanish club and is looking to prove himself in the Premier League again.