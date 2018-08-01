Jose Mourinho: Why it's time to say goodbye

Dan Walker

A disgruntled Jose Mourinho during Manchester United's pre-season game against AC Milan

Jose Mourinho has never really been a people-pleaser. He doesn't have the eccentric nature and booming laugh of Jurgen Klopp, or the quick wit and smooth voice of Pep Guardiola.

If truth be told, he has always been a bit of a moaner. However, one thing you cannot deny is the fact that the man is a winner. Whether you love him or hate him, he has always delivered results. His accomplishments at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid speak for themselves. However, what has happened for him at Manchester United?

Background, success elsewhere and what has followed

Mourinho arrived in England in 2004 as the self-proclaimed "Special One", which are big words but equally ones that he soon lived up to. The fluid football on display at Stamford Bridge was the best seen in west London for many years, as the Blues went on to win their first league title for 50 years, before completing a second successive trophy haul the following campaign.

Mourinho's success was repeated at Inter and Real, particularly dazzling as his Madrid side broke the record for most goals in a La Liga campaign during the 2011/12 season - with an impressive 121 over 38 games.

When you compare that statistic to last season, his current United side only managed to find the back of the net on 68 occasions. As opposed to relying upon the attacking talent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ángel di Maria and Karim Benzema, his focus switched to defensive stability.

Jose shares a moment with Ronaldo during Real's Champions League fixture against Lyon

His pragmatic approach at Old Trafford is different to what he utilised previously at other clubs, though it's clear his own ideology on how to play football will never change and is based around midfield superiority, which he looks to establish in his side.

For United, there is seemingly no flair or attacking verve on display for supporters to enjoy. At his best, he is a tactical genius lauded by fans and critics alike worldwide. At his worst, criticism and headlines continue to swirl as his character is called into question.

Mourinho's United team functions like an old-fashioned machine. It works, gets results but certainly isn't pretty. After original success in his first twelve months at the club, lifting the UEFA Europa League and their League Cup triumph, it has a downhill slide from there.

On the face of things, it certainly appears as though there are no real issues. A respectable second-placed finish, behind their brilliant local rivals City is no mean feat - but this is Manchester United we're talking about here. A powerhouse within world football, they should not be content in settling for relative mediocrity as they have had to since Sir Alex's departure in 2013.

Mourinho appears on borrowed time

That is why Jose looks increasingly as though he is living on borrowed time in Manchester. In April this year, he said finishing second would cap a successful season for them, while his downbeat mentality during post-match interviews is likely to have a damaging effect on players - regardless of what they may say upon the surface.

After their 4-1 defeat by Liverpool on Saturday evening, he not only expressed frustration at the absence of many senior players, but also lamented the youngsters' collective performances - all of whom were playing in their place and hungry to impress.

Mourinho has always been one to play mind games, but surely calling out the standard of youth players at his disposal is going to do more long-term damage than good. His irate nature doesn't appear to be a play to deflect attention away from the fact they had just been soundly beaten by their rivals; the man seems genuinely fed up.

Whether he is growing increasingly resentful of the board and the lack of transfer activity or because, for the first time in his career, his assistant, Rui Faria, will not accompany him on the sidelines this upcoming season.

Whatever it is, Mourinho needs to have a genuine rethink about what he wants. The United faithful are crying out for attacking football and a team that plays with passion and desire - everything that was great about the best United sides under Ferguson's tutelage. They are at risk of falling behind their rivals though and unless Mourinho changes his attitude, this could signal the beginning of the end for him at the helm.