Journalist believes mainstay from the Manchester United starting XI could be dropped for game against Sheffield

Journalist Ben Jacobs expects Manchester United to make a major change for their next Premier League match against Sheffield United. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that the Red Devils could leave out defensive midfielder Casemiro for their game at Bramall Lane on Saturday, October 21.

Manchester United have begun the season in shockingly poor form, with as many league losses (four) as wins to start the campaign. Much has been made of the Red Devils' struggles this season, and a lot of blame has gone the way of Casemiro.

Signed for around £70 million last summer, Casemiro was expected to be the spine that was so often missing in the Red Devils. The midfielder had a decent debut season, but looks increasingly error prone with every game.

Jacobs stated that the 31-year-old midfielder is now dispensable in the Red Devils' squad, and may be benched for the Sheffield clash. He trusts Erik ten Hag to make the required changes, so as to get the best out of the available players.

"Ten Hag will be looking for a consistent partnership, and it wouldn't surprise me if Casemiro sees some diminished minutes to allow Ten Hag to chop and change and work out whether he can get a balance."

The journalist favors the manager handing a more prominent role to academy graduate and midfielder Scott McTominay after his last showing for the club. The Scotland international came off the bench to score two stoppage-time goals against Brentford in a historic 2-1 comeback at Old Trafford before the international break.

"I think McTominay deserves a run in the side, not just because he scored two goals, but also because his form for Scotland has been sensational."

Casemiro picked up a slight ankle knock on international duty with the Brazil national team during their draw against Venezuela. He is expected to be fit in time for the Sheffield United game, where Ten Hag will have a choice to make.

Manchester United must win against Sheffield United to get their season back on track

The Red Devils are in the unfamiliar middle-part of the Premier League table after eight matches, with four wins and four defeats to start the season. United avoided calamity last time out when they escaped imminent defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag and his players will hope they fare better when they face the newly promoted Blades, a side that have not won a league game yet. They sit rock bottom of the standings with only one point so far.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag will stress the importance of a win against Sheffield United to his players as the Red Devils enter a crucial period of the season. They will face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on October 24 in a must-win encounter before facing Manchester City on October 29.