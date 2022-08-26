Journalist explains why Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not join former club

Football journalist Ben Jacobs has given his reasoning as to why Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave Manchester United to rejoin Portuguese side Sporting CP.

According to the CBS Sports journalist, Ronaldo does not wish to play in any league below the current top-five leagues in Europe. Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is also not keen on a transfer taking place.

Ben Jacobs, therefore, believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United and fulfill his two-year contract at Old Trafford. However, there is still room for a late move as the summer transfer window nears its completion.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen No truth in Cristiano Ronaldo being close to a move back to Sporting. Ronaldo doesn't want to drop out of Europe's big five leagues. Sporting manager Rúben Amorim is also not in favour. It is now likely Ronaldo will stay at #MUFC unless a very unexpected late-window twist occurs. No truth in Cristiano Ronaldo being close to a move back to Sporting. Ronaldo doesn't want to drop out of Europe's big five leagues. Sporting manager Rúben Amorim is also not in favour. It is now likely Ronaldo will stay at #MUFC unless a very unexpected late-window twist occurs.

Ronaldo has wanted to leave Old Trafford all summer long but a move has not yet materialized for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Portuguese forward wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League, something he will not get to do this season at Manchester United due to their sixth-placed finish last term.

Manchester United will be competing in the UEFA Europa League this season. The Red Devils have been placed in Pot 1 for the group stage draw.

Sporting CP, meanwhile, are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Portuguese outfit have been drawn alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique Marseille in Group D of the group stage.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a number of clubs in the summer transfer window. These included the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started just once for Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to fight for a place in the starting XI this season under Erik ten Hag. As things stand, the former Real Madrid and Juventus man has so far started just one game for Manchester United this season.

Ronaldo was named as a substitute during United's two home games this season, against Brighton & Hove Albion. The only game he started was against Brentford, where United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat.

It is worth mentioning that Erik ten Hag went with an attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga during their 2-1 win over Liverpool. The Dutch tactician wants pace and energy up front, something Ronaldo has not brought to the team.

With Anthony Martial also fit, Ronaldo might drop further down the pecking order.

