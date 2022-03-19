JS Saoura vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22

JS Saoura and Orlando Pirates will battle for three points in a CAF Confederation Cup matchday five fixture on Sunday.

The hosts currently occupy second spot in Group B, level on points with third-placed Al Ittihad. Orlando Pirates lead the way at the summit, having garnered nine points from four matches so far.

The South Africans come into the game on the back of a 3-2 comeback victory over SuperSport United in the South African Premier Soccer League. Deon Hotto scored a first-half brace from the spot to help his side go into the break level, having trailed by two goals.

Prior to that, they comfortably dispatched Royal Leopards with a 3-0 home win on matchday four of the CAF Confederation Cup.

JS Saoura secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Libyan side Al Ittihad. Oussam Bellatreche's first-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

JS Saoura vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 home victory for Orlando Pirates.

Happy Jele and Bandile Shandu scored in either half to guide the Johannesburg outfit to all three points.

JS Saoura form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

JS Saoura vs Orlando Pirates Team News

JS Saoura

Mohamed Daoud is unavailable due to an injury.

Injury: Mohamed Daoud

Suspension: None

Orlando Pirates

Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch

Suspension: None

JS Saoura vs Orlando Pirates

JS Saoura Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zakaria Saidi (GK); Merwane Khelif, Imadeddine Boubekeur, Mohamed Amrane, Mohamed Ouis; Oussame Bellatreche, Benamar Mellal, Adel Bouchiba; Abdeljalil Saad, Aimen Lahmeri, Ismail Saadi

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Richard Ofori (GK); Paseka Mako, Olisa Ndah, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Bandile Shandu; Fortune Makaringe, Thabang Monare, Goodman Mosele; Kwame Preprah, Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

JS Saoura vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

The two sides still have their destinies in their hands in their quest to qualify for the knockout rounds. This means that Sunday's game will take on extra importance for both managers.

Orlando Pirates currently hold a slender advantage at the top, however, they could find themselves playing catch-up if they lose the game. The South Africans are likely to prioritize defending to try and leave Algeria with a point.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a slow-scoring draw.

Prediction: JS Saoura 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Edited by Peter P