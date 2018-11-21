×
Juan Foyth: From zero to hero

Yazad Aga
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
159   //    21 Nov 2018, 17:17 IST

Juan Foyth
Juan Foyth

What a way to return after having a terrible league debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers! Juan Foyth redeemed himself with an overachieving performance against Crystal Palace. Not only did he keep a clean sheet, but he also registered a goal!

He proved his manager right to trust him with such a performance. It was a good decision from Mauricio Pochettino. Normally Eric Dier could have taken Foyth's place, but Pochettino did the right thing.

There is a long way to go for Foyth but at least he's progressing. Against Wolves, conceding those two penalties left such a bad impression of the youngster. It did show a lack of experience. He definitely showed some good potential against Palace though. There is still a long way for the 20-year-old, Juan Foyth.

It is still too soon to judge the young Tottenham centre-back but there is a lot of potential that could lead him to get a starting 11 position for the strong Tottenham side. The Argentinian started his career as a midfielder but went on to become a defender.

Foyth, signed in 2017, only played one match that season in the EFL cup where they registered a 1-0 win as well. The 20-year-old definitely has a bright future ahead of him.

Juan Foyth picks up the Man of the Match award on his Argentina debut
Juan Foyth picks up the Man of the Match award on his Argentina debut

Foyth was called up for the main Argentina team in October for the friendlies. He played his debut against Mexico in November eventually. He helped his side secure a 2-0 win over them and was awarded Man of the Match too.

The sky is the limit for this kid if he keeps up his performances. Foyth has decent composure on the ball when he gets out of the nervousness he faces. He has a good sense of distribution and can hold the ball well (expected of an ex-midfielder). He just needs a calm temperament and nervousness will fade out with more experience.

Definitely a sharp option for Tottenham and Argentina. We just have to wait and see what do his managers have in mind for him. Good luck to the kid!

Video: Juan Foyth's first Premier League goal

Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Argentina Football Mauricio Pochettino
Yazad Aga
CONTRIBUTOR
