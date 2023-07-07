Juarez FC vs Tigres UANL Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023

Juarez FC will look to make it two wins from two in the Mexican Liga MX campaign when they take on Tigres UANL at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez on Saturday (July 8).

Robert Siboldi’s men were denied a dream start to the new campaign last time out and will head into the weekend in search of their first win of the season. Juarez picked up a dream start to the new Liga MX campaign with a 2-1 win over Club America in their league opener on Saturday.

Diego Mejia’s side had endured a horrid end to their 2022-23 campaign, failing to win their final 11 games, losing five. Juarez will look to pick up successive wins for the first time since February, when they edged out Maxatlan FC and Santos Laguna respectively.

Meanwhile, Tigres needed a 93rd-minute strike from Nicolas Ibanez to salvage a 1-1 draw with Puebla in their league opener on Sunday. Before that, Los Tigres clinched the Campeón de Campeones title courtesy of a deserved 2-1 win over Pachuca at the Dignity Health Sports Park on June 25.

Tigres head into the weekend unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning thrice since mid-May.

Juarez FC vs Tigres UANL Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last eight meetings, Tigres have been dominant in the fixture.

Juarez are yet to taste victory against Los Tigres, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Tigres have won their previous four visits to the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, scoring nine goals and conceding five since November 2019.

Los Bravos are without a win in five home games, losing twice since a 3-1 win over Santos Laguna in May.

Siboldi’s side are unbeaten in six games since a 3-1 loss to Toluca on May 14.

Juarez FC vs Tigres UANL Prediction

Despite their opening-day disappointment, Tigres UANL head into the weekend as the more in-form side and will look to get their season up and running. Los Tigres have enjoyed the better of the fixture and should have another win.

Prediction: Juarez 1-3 Tigres

Juarez FC vs Tigres UANL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tigres

Tip 2: First to score - Tigres (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of the last six games in the fixture.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last eight clashes.)

