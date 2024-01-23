Juarez vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Juarez will face Club America at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Thursday in another round of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura campaign.

The home side have endured a slow start to their league campaign, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Pumas UNAM on the opening day. They then played out a goalless draw against Cruz Azul last time out and had heroics from goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado to thank for picking up the sole point as the Mexican denied his parent club a late winner from the spot.

Juarez sit 12th in the league table with one point picked up so far and will be looking to pick up their first win of the season on Thursday.

Club America, meanwhile, beat Tijuana 2-0 in their league opener with Salvador Reyes scoring a late brace to clinch maximum points for his side. They then picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Queretaro in their last match with Paraguay international Richard Sanchez and Julian Quinones getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

The visitors sit atop the Liga MX standings with six points from an obtainable six and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Juarez vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Juarez and America. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in July last year which the hosts won 2-1, ending a five-game losing streak in this fixture.

America are one of three sides in the Liga Clausura this season yet to concede any goals.

Juarez are one of three sides in the Mexican top flight this season yet to score any goals.

Juarez vs Club America Prediction

Juarez are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have now lost five of their last six matches. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

America, on the other hand, have won their last four games on the bounce and have lost just once since last August. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Thursday's clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Juarez 0-3 Club America

Juarez vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club America to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)