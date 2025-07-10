Juarez vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Juarez and Club America kick off their 2025-26 Mexican Liga MX Apertura campaign when they go head-to-head on Friday. André Jardine’s men are unbeaten in their last seven visits to the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez since April 2019 and will be looking to extend this dominant six-year streak.

Juarez failed to reach the Liga MX Apertura playoffs last season as they fell to a penalty-shootout defeat against Pumas UNAM in their winner-takes-all Play-In clash on April 28.

Martin Varini’s side had finished ninth in the league standings with 24 points from 17 matches, six points adrift of sixth-placed Club Leon in the final automatic playoff spot.

While Juarez will look to get the new season off on the front foot, Friday’s opener pits them against an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their previous four meetings, losing three and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory in July 2023.

Club America, on the other hand, were denied a place in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in their final game of the season as they fell to a 2-1 loss against MLS side Los Angeles FC in the single qualifying playoff on June 1.

This was a second consecutive heartbreak for Jardine’s side, who fell short in the Liga MX Clausura playoff final on May 26 courtesy of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Toluca.

Club America head into the new campaign off the back of a decent pre-season, where they picked up one win and one draw from their two warm-up matches.

Juarez vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Club America have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Juarez have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Club America are on a run of seven straight competitive away games without a win, losing six and claiming one draw since the start of April.

Juarez have failed to win six of their most recent seven home matches, losing three and picking up three draws since the third week of February.

Juarez vs Club America Prediction

While Club America have struggled for results on their travels this year, their dominance at the Estadio Olímpico should give them plenty of optimism heading into Friday’s season opener.

While we expect Juarez to put up a fight, we fancy Jardine’s men to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Juarez 1-2 Club America

Juarez vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club America (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Juarez)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

