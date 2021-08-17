Juarez vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Juarez host Club America at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in Liga MX Apertura action on Wednesday.

Club America continued their winning streak in the Mexican top-flight with a narrow 1-0 win at Atlas last time around. They also kept a third consecutive clean sheet in that win.

Juarez are one of five clubs without a win in the league but avoided a loss for the second game in a row as they held Tijuana to a 1-1 draw at home in their previous outing.

🗞⎜Las Águilas enfrentarán a FC Juárez en la quinta jornada del #Apertura2021

Previo del partido ➡ https://t.co/JkKrL3oKJ9



📲 ¡@calientesports te ofrece los mejores momios! 🤩 Regístrate y recibe $400 de regalo ➡ https://t.co/GgfE50cBVR#MasAccionMasDiversión pic.twitter.com/Mzm1cp5XHJ — Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 17, 2021

Juarez vs Club America Head-to-Head

Juarez only secured promotion to Liga MX in 2019 and as a result, the two clubs have squared off just six times across all competitions. Four fixtures have taken place in Liga MX, while two meetings came in the 2018-19 Copa MX.

The head-to-head record is exactly even at the moment with two wins for each side while two games have ended in draws. They last squared off in Liga MX Clausura in January at Estadio Azteca. America scored a goal in either half to secure a 2-0 win.

Juarez form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L

Club America form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Juarez vs Club America Team News

Juarez

The only injury concern for Los Bravos is striker Darío Lezcano. He suffered a second serious injury this year and is expected to undergo surgery soon. There are no suspension concerns ahead of this game.

Injury: Darío Lezcano

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

Club America

Las Águilas won't be able to call upon the services of defender Santiago Naveda for this game. The player, who signed a contract extension with the club until 2023, suffered an ankle injury earlier this month and is likely to be ruled out until next year.

Sebastian Caceres became the latest casualty for the club and is expected to be out for three weeks with a muscle injury. Leonardo Suárez is set to undergo ankle surgery later this month and will to be ruled out for a substantial period.

Santiago Solari is also expected to be without Emanuel Aguilera for this game. The defender was given a straight red card for a rash tackle on Julián Quiñones.

🏥 Comunicado Oficial:

Parte Médico de Leo Suárez. pic.twitter.com/5KI5ftu5o7 — Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 16, 2021

Injury: Santiago Naveda, Sebastian Caceres, Leonardo Suárez

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Emanuel Aguilera

Juarez vs Club America Predicted XI

Juarez Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) Hugo González; Alberto Acosta, Gustavo Velázquez, Maximiliano Olivera, Luis Pavez; Andres Iniestra, José Joaquín Esquivel; Carlos Rosel, Martín Galván, Matias García; Gabriel Fernández

Club America Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Salvador Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez; Miguel Layun, Pedro Aquino, Richard Sanchez, Bruno Valdez; Sebastián Córdova, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Juarez vs Club America Prediction

With the two clubs from the opposite end of the table clashing on Wednesday, we expect Club America to take home the three points. The visitors have conceded just one goal in their four outings so far.

Juarez have scored four goals, just one less than America, but the home side have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded eight goals.

This should be a comfortable away win for Club America.

Prediction: Juarez 0-2 Club America

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Peter P