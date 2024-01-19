Juarez vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2024

Juarez and Cruz Azul lock horns at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Friday in Liga MX, as both sides aim to recover from their opening-day loss in the Liga MX Clausura.

The Braves were beaten 1-0 by Pumas UNAM last weekend, with Eduardo Salvio scoring the only goal of the game in the 69th minute.

Nathanael Ananias da Silva was sent off for the hosts, 12 minutes later, but it mattered little as Juarez were unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage with little time left on the clock.

It was their fifth consecutive loss in the league, having ended the Apertura with four defeats in a row that eventually saw them finish in 15th position with just five wins and 18 points from 17 games.

Cruz Azul also went down in similar circumstances on the first matchday of the Clausura. They kept their visitors Pachuca at bay for much of the game before their resistance was eventually broken in the 78th minute by former West Brom star, Salomon Randon.

However, it had been coming, with Pachuca knocking on their door all game with menacing attacking play. They finished the game with thrice as many shots on target (6) as Cruz Azul (2) despite having only 40% of the possession.

After the first round of games, Cruz Azul are in 14th position in the league table whereas Juarez are right behind them in 15th.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 previous clashes between the sides, with Cruz Azul winning eight times over Juarez and losing just once.

Juarez's only ever victory over Cruz Azul came in September 2021: a 2-1 win at home.

Cruz Azul are four games unbeaten against Juarez, winning their last two: 1-0 in February 2023 and 2-0 in November 2023.

Cruz Azul have lost their last three league games in Liga MX, whereas Juarez have lost their last five.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Both teams began their Clausura campaign on a losing note and will be eager to pick up a point here. Cruz Azul have a great record against Juarez and hence come into the fixture as the favorites.

Prediction: Juarez 1-2 Cruz Azul

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes