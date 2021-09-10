Juarez vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021 

In a clash of two stuttering teams, Juarez host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday in the Liga MX 2021.

The Braves are yet to win in the Apertura, collecting only two points from seven games to languish at the bottom of the table.

Their rivals from Mexico City are unbeaten in six games since losing the opening match to Mazatlan.

But there's a caveat - the Machines haven't won their last three games either, frustrated by three consecutive draws.

However, they've never lost to Juarez before, boasting a good record which might give them a psychological advantage heading into the weekend's clash.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head

The last five games between the sides have all gone Cruz Azul's way.

La Máquina hold a combined aggregate score of 11-3!

Juarez Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Team News

Juarez

Maximiliano Olivera is suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the defeat to Santos Laguna in their last outing. Spanish international Paul Garcia might come into his place.

Dario Lezcano is a long-term injury absentee while Gabriel Fernandes is a doubt after missing Juarez's last two matches.

Injured: Dario Lezcano

Doubtful: Gabriel Fernandez

Suspended: Maximiliano Olivera

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul

The Machine will be without most of their first-team stars - some are injured and some are restricted from playing this weekend due to their participation in international games.

Jesus Corona and Luis Mendoza are injured. Nine players, including Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotun and Orbelin Pineda, will have to sit out.

On the bright side, Adrian Aldrete is fit again and might start from the beginning on Saturday.

Injured: Jesus Corona, Luis Mendoza

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Julio Dominguez, Santiago Gimenez, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda, Romulo Otero, Yoshimar Yotún, Bryan Angle and Jonathan Rodriguez.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Juarez (5-4-1): Hugo González; José García, Carlos Rosel, Gustavo Velázquez, Alberto Acosta, Paul Aguilar; José Esquivel, Jefferson Intriago, Matías García, Martín Galván; Fabian Castillo.

Cruz Azul (4-4-2): Andrés Gudiño; Pablo Aguilar, Alexis Peña, Juan Escobar, Jose Joaquin Martínez; Guillermo Fernández, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Alexis Gutiérrez; Lucas Passerini, Walter Montoya.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Cruz Azul will be significantly weakened without their first-team stars, leaving the door ajar for Juarez to arrest their losing streak against them.

Throw in home comforts too, and Los Bravos might as well do that.

Prediction: Juarez 2-1 Cruz Azul

