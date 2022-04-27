Jubilo Iwata vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Jubilo Iwata will entertain Nagoya Grampus at the Yamaha Stadium in the J1 League on Thursday.

The hosts are without a win in league games since March but have been in better form in the J League Cup. They have won two games in the group stage, including a 2-1 win against FC Tokyo in their previous outing on Saturday.

Nagoya Grampus are also without a win in their last three games since securing a win against Shimizu S-Pulse in the J League Cup.

Jubilo Iwata vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The central Japanese rivals have squared off 67 times across competitions. The visiting side have a narrow 29-27 lead in wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Nagoya have been the better team in recent encounters and have just one loss against the hosts in 17 previous meetings.

They last squared off in the league in 2019 at Thursday's venue. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Jubilo Iwata, their first one in the fixture since 2009.

Jubilo Iwata form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-D.

Jubilo Iwata vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Jubilo Iwata

There are no fresh injury concerns for the home team. Ryo Takano will be the only absentee for them, as the Japanese defender is yet to feature for Jubilo this season.

Injured: Ryo Takano.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nagoya Grampus

The visitors also did not report any injuries ahead of the game. Jakub Swierczok remains suspended after failing a doping test last year.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Jakub Swierczok.

Unavailable: None.

Jubilo Iwata vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XIs

Jubilo Iwata (3-4-2-1): Ryuki Miura (GK); Kentaro Oi, Makito Ito, Ricardo Graça; Yuto Suzuki, Yasuhito Endo, Rikiya Uehara, Daiki Ogawa; Masaya Matsumoto, Kotaro Omori; Kenyu Sugimoto.

Nagoya Grampus (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Haruya Fujii, Shonnosuke Nakatani, Ryoya Morishita; Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki; Keiya Sento, Yoichiro Kakitani, Mateus; Hiroyuki Abe.

Jubilo Iwata vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed a better outing in front of goal this season, scoring 11 goals in nine games, while Nagoya have scored nine times. The hosts have also conceded more than Nagoya, letting in 14 goals compared to the latter's nine.

While Nagoya have dominated proceedings in recent meetings between the two teams, given their respective form, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Jubilo Iwata 1-1 Nagoya Grampus.

