Create
Notifications

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Yokohama F Marinos lock horns with Jubilo Iwata on Sunday
Yokohama F Marinos lock horns with Jubilo Iwata on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 28, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Preview

Jubilo Iwata take on Yokohama F. Marinos in their J1 League fixture on Sunday.

This is the final league game for the clubs before the international break kicks in, so both sides will be looking to secure a win here. The home team avoided a loss in their previous league outing as they were held to a draw against Vissel Kobe in their previous outing.

Yokohama F. Marinos have pole position in the standings in their sights, as only two points separate them and first-placed Kashima Antlers. They returned to winning ways last time around as they secured a 2-0 win at home against Kyoto Sanga.

🔜⚽️🇯🇵 UP NEXT: Matchweek 1️⃣6️⃣! https://t.co/J17xMYGFRv

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

The two rivals have met 89 times across all competitions, with the visiting side holding an upper hand at the moment. Yokohama lead 46-31 in wins while the spoils have been shared 12 times in this fixture.

The last seven meetings in this fixture have produced conclusive results, with four games going Yokohama's way and the hosts coming out on top thrice.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2019 when they last crossed paths at Sunday's venue. The league game ended in a 2-0 win for the Marinos.

Jubilo Iwata form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Jubilo Iwata

Ryo Takano and Daiki Ogawa are the two reported absentees for Jubilo on account of injuries.

今日の練習場から⚽️🔜5/29(日)16:00🆚横浜F•マリノス🏟ヤマハスタジアム#JubiloGoBeyond https://t.co/tLB2YcD2f3

Injury: Ryo Takano, Daiki Ogawa.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Yokohama F. Marinos

There are no known absentees for Yokohama at the moment and only Yusuke Nishida's involvement here remains doubtful. Anderson Lopes has been given a six-match ban after an incident involving him spitting on an opponent and is suspended for the game.

Injury: None.

Unavailable: None.

Doubtful: Yusuke Nishida.

Suspension: Anderson Lopes.

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XIs

Jubilo (3-4-2-1): Ryuki Miura (GK); Norimichi Yamamoto, Naoki Kanuma, Ricardo Graca; Makito Ito, Rikiya Uehara, Masaya Matsumoto, Yasuhito Endo; Yuto Suzuki, Kenyu Sugimoto; Fabian Gonzalez

Yokohama F Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Ken Matsubara, Dudu, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Joel Chima Fujita; Takuma Nishimura, Marcos Júnior, Ryo Miyaichi; Kota Mizunuma.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Jubilo have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 23 goals in 15 games while Yokohama have the best-attacking record in the league with 28 goals.

We will likely see at least a couple of goals being scored here and given their better record against their eastern rivals, we back Yokohama to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Jubilo Iwata 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos.

Edited by Peter P
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी