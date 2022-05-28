Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Jubilo Iwata take on Yokohama F. Marinos in their J1 League fixture on Sunday.

This is the final league game for the clubs before the international break kicks in, so both sides will be looking to secure a win here. The home team avoided a loss in their previous league outing as they were held to a draw against Vissel Kobe in their previous outing.

Yokohama F. Marinos have pole position in the standings in their sights, as only two points separate them and first-placed Kashima Antlers. They returned to winning ways last time around as they secured a 2-0 win at home against Kyoto Sanga.

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

The two rivals have met 89 times across all competitions, with the visiting side holding an upper hand at the moment. Yokohama lead 46-31 in wins while the spoils have been shared 12 times in this fixture.

The last seven meetings in this fixture have produced conclusive results, with four games going Yokohama's way and the hosts coming out on top thrice.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2019 when they last crossed paths at Sunday's venue. The league game ended in a 2-0 win for the Marinos.

Jubilo Iwata form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Jubilo Iwata

Ryo Takano and Daiki Ogawa are the two reported absentees for Jubilo on account of injuries.

Injury: Ryo Takano, Daiki Ogawa.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Yokohama F. Marinos

There are no known absentees for Yokohama at the moment and only Yusuke Nishida's involvement here remains doubtful. Anderson Lopes has been given a six-match ban after an incident involving him spitting on an opponent and is suspended for the game.

Injury: None.

Unavailable: None.

Doubtful: Yusuke Nishida.

Suspension: Anderson Lopes.

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XIs

Jubilo (3-4-2-1): Ryuki Miura (GK); Norimichi Yamamoto, Naoki Kanuma, Ricardo Graca; Makito Ito, Rikiya Uehara, Masaya Matsumoto, Yasuhito Endo; Yuto Suzuki, Kenyu Sugimoto; Fabian Gonzalez

Yokohama F Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Ken Matsubara, Dudu, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Joel Chima Fujita; Takuma Nishimura, Marcos Júnior, Ryo Miyaichi; Kota Mizunuma.

Jubilo Iwata vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Jubilo have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 23 goals in 15 games while Yokohama have the best-attacking record in the league with 28 goals.

We will likely see at least a couple of goals being scored here and given their better record against their eastern rivals, we back Yokohama to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Jubilo Iwata 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P