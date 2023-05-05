Jude Bellingham, Reece James and more: List of 4 players Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly requested Real Madrid to sign revealed

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly handed the club a shortlist of players to sign in the summer (according to fichajes.net). Moussa Diaby, Reece James, Jude Bellingham and Dusan Vlahovic are the four players.

Diaby currently plays for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. The righ-winger has been in great form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists in 42 matches. Sport BILD reported about the Spanish giants' interest about the player. Apart from Los Blancos, Manchester United and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Diaby.

Bellingham, meanwhile, looks set to complete a move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The Englishman will cost the Spanish club a sum in the vicinity of €150 million.

Chelsea star Reece James has also reportedly attracted Ancelotti's interest. While the full-back has struggled with injuries this season, there is ne denying his quality.

Dusan Vlahovic is another player on Ancelotti's list. The Serbian has had a mixed campaign with Juventus and could force a move away in the summer. Los Blancos, on the other hand, are looking to add a back-up to Karim Benzema. Given his quality, Vlahovic could be an ideal option.

The Serbian is contracted with Juve until the end of the 2025-26 season. he has an estimated market value of €75 million.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks about preparing for the Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid will play Osasuna next on May 6 in the Copa del Rey final. Carlo Ancelotti's team, though, lost their latest match by a score of 1-0 against Real Sociedad.

While it's not the ideal prelude for Los Blancos heading into the cup final, Ancelotti is confident that the result won't hurt the team's preparation. Speaking to the media after the defeat to the Basque club, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' website):

“It’s not the best way to get ready for the match because a defeat always hurts, it worries you and hits the morale and the positive dynamic a bit. It’s not ideal for us in terms of preparation for what we have to come but it’s pretty clear that the players’ minds are thinking ahead to Saturday’s final and the semi-final as well. That impacts your concentration in games and when your focus is not there, you end up gifting goals.”

Real Madrid are far off the pace in La Liga this season and are currently third. Los Blancos, though, can still win the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

