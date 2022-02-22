×
Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, and other anime may enter Fortnite in 2022, new survey shows

More anime crossovers might take place in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Feb 22, 2022 07:06 PM IST
A new Fortnite survey has arrived, and it seems like some anime skins will soon be added to the game. Epic Games has now made it a practice to send surveys to players for suggestions on upcoming cosmetics and crossovers.

As it turns out, the latest survey sent by the developer mentions many anime series, artists, characters, and films. It is evident that the Naruto crossover has motivated them to focus more on anime and manga content.

Here are all the anime crossovers that players can expect to take place in Chapter 3.

Anime and manga crossovers planned for Fortnite Chapter 3

Here is a list of all the anime and manga series that were mentioned in the latest survey:

  • Mob Psycho 100
  • Yashahime
  • Ultraman
  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
  • Bleach
  • Ben 10
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway
  • Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super
  • Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • One Piece

The characters from these series that were mentioned in the survey include:

  • Kugisaki Nobara (Juijutsu Kaisen)
  • Captain Ginyu (Dragon Ball Z)
  • Graham Aker (Gundam)
  • Jolyne Cujoh (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure)
  • Franky (One Piece)
  • Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
  • Piccolo and Android 17 (Dragon Ball Z)
  • Cooler and Hit (Dragon Ball Super)

It's worth noting that none of these crossovers are official yet, and they've just been teased in the survey. The developers will work on them if the response is positive.

New Fortnite survey includes:-Films(Justice League, Fruits Basket) -Shows (Bleach, Teen Titans) -Comic/Magna characters (Spawn, Genie) -Movie characters(Micheal Myers, Willie Wonka) https://t.co/DOnt5hbdvI

Why Fortnite should focus more on Anime crossovers

The Naruto crossover in Fortnite was enough to prove that the hype surrounding anime characters is unreal. The members of Team 7 seemed unusual while holding guns, but that further added to the popularity of the crossover.

@SentinelCentral I really need to catch up but i am still 100% for this. https://t.co/1dfn4DqxlU

The anime industry is more popular than ever, and characters like Goku, Vegeta, and Saitama are now an integral part of pop culture.

Another reason anime skins can be a massive hit is that anime characters have unique abilities and powers. This allows the developers to add reactive features, backblings, and gliders that gain the attention of non-anime fans as well.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite is underway, and the Uncharted crossover has led to the return of Treasure Maps. The war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has also begun, and loopers are experiencing earthquakes due to it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
