Jurgen Klopp: The Best XI of players to have played under the current Liverpool boss

Let us see who made this XI

Liverpool entered the semifinals of Champions League for the second time in as many seasons after the Reds won 6-1 on aggregate against FC Porto in the quarterfinal. The immense success of Liverpool has turned the spotlight to one man who has revolutionized modern day football by his unique tactics and man-management skills.

He has done a fantastic job at Liverpool after taking over in 2015. When he took over, Liverpool struggled to make top four, now they could well end the season with multiple trophies, which would be a stupendous achievement.

Since his debut in management at Mainz in 2001, Klopp has performed some great underdog feats in Bundesliga including Borussia Dortmund breaking Bayern’s dominance to win the title and reaching the Champions League final. Over the years, Jurgen Klopp has developed an exciting footballing team built around beautiful counter-attacks and brilliant wing plays. Let us take a look at the best XI that Klopp has played in his managerial career:

Alisson Becker

The first name on our list is Brazillian goalkeeper, Alisson Becker. It was a tough pick between Dortmund’s yellow wall, Roman Weidenfeller and Liverpool’s new man between the sticks. In the end, Allison gets the cut due to the fact that he has the potential to win match singlehandedly for his team. Allison’s ball distribution and shot stopping skills have been praised by both fans and critics.

After a disastrous performance by Loris Karius in the Champions League final against Real Madrid which cost Liverpool the title, Allison Becker was brought in for £65 million from AS Roma. From day one, Allison strutted into the ranks of the Reds and he has been immaculate. Allison time and again has performed brilliantly with responsibility and kept his presence in a league which is dominated by David De Gea, Petr Cech and Hugo Lloris.

