×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jurgen Klopp and building a dynasty at Liverpool

Pranav Prasad
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
153   //    12 Oct 2018, 10:44 IST

Klopp fist pumping an LFC goal
Klopp fist pumping an LFC goal

3 years to the week, Jurgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool football club manager. The buzz among the fans was palpable. Fans throughout the world had stayed up late at night to hear the confirmation of his appointment, and there was a feeling he was the right man for the job and to bring the glory days back to Anfield.

Starting his managerial career at struggling Mainz in Germany, Klopp did a tremendous job which then resulted in Dortmund appointing him as their manager. His time there was a great success. Along with winning multiple Bundesliga titles, he reached the Champions League final with the club. Although his final season was disappointing, Klopp had made a name for himself as a manager.

At the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Liverpool were struggling. This resulted in Brendan Rodgers getting the sack. Fenway Sports Group wasted little to no time in appointing Klopp who was without a job at the time. In his first press conference, Jurgen dubbed himself "The Normal One" to everyone's amusement.

In his first season itself at the club, Liverpool reached the Europa League and League Cup finals but unfortunately came out on the losing side both the times. But within the club and it's avid supporters, there was a sense Klopp was the right coach to take Liverpool forward which earned him a new six-year contract along with his own coaching staff. Liverpool qualified for the Champions League in 2016-17 and the following season they reached the finals of the Champions League only to be beaten by Real Madrid in heartbreaking fashion.

During his time at Liverpool, Klopp has seen many players leave and many players arrive. He hasn't had the funds to spend, say like a club like Manchester City have. He's known for his 'gegenpressing' style of football.

During the 2017-18 season, new signing Mohammed Salah was on fire along with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and formed a fearsome trio and scored a lot of goals. The club has been steadily progressing under the tutorship of Jurgen.

Step by step, Klopp is building a dynasty at the club and laying strong foundations. The signings of Alisson and Van Dijk has shored up the leaky defence. The competition for places in the team is very strong and the squad is gelling well. The attacking style of football the club is playing is very attractive and pleasing to the eyes.

The 2018-19 season has started very well with Liverpool unbeaten in the league and joint top of the table. All the credit for this goes to Klopp as without him the club would be in a shambles.

Klopp, a very passionate man when it comes to football with his chest-thumping celebrations and the player hugs, said at the beginning to the fans to "change from doubters to believers" and everyone has come around to that. Something special is happening at the club and with a few more tweaks, who knows what boundaries the club can cross.

The squad of players is very strong and every player is playing with freedom and enjoying their football. The future is genuinely exciting if you are a Liverpool fan, and I, for one, cannot wait to see where this genius, Jurgen Klopp, takes us on this exciting roller-coaster ride we're about to embark upon.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Jurgen Klopp Leisure Reading
Pranav Prasad
CONTRIBUTOR
The 5 biggest achievements for Jurgen Klopp in 3 years...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp at the Kop: How Liverpool have shaped up...
RELATED STORY
Klopp hopes Liverpool building towards title tilt
RELATED STORY
5 Things that can ensure Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool a...
RELATED STORY
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
Can Jurgen Klopp make Liverpool the surprise package this...
RELATED STORY
4 Liverpool players who have successfully changed their...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Top 5 things Jurgen Klopp said in...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho takes potshots at Jurgen Klopp and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us