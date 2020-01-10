Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold come out on top in December's Premier League Awards

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Everything is going Liverpool's way at the moment

It's a double for Liverpool Football Club as manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold won the Premier League Manager of the Month, and the Premier League Player of the Month Awards respectively for their performances in December.

Liverpool won all five of their games in the Premier League during the festive December period, which is the most gruelling and tiresome period of the year for teams in England's top division. Not only did the Reds extend their lead at the top with their victories, but their performances got better and better each week as they scored 15 and conceded only 2 goals during these games.

5️⃣ #PL wins

1️⃣3️⃣ points clear at the 🔝@LFC's Jurgen Klopp is the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for December 🔴#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/M2kbEmkS8h — Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2020

This was Klopp's fourth manager of the month award this season, with the German emerging victorious in four out of the last five months since this season began. Liverpool now sits at the top of the Premier League with a 13 point lead over second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand. With five out of five wins, Klopp's victory should come as no surprise to anybody.

On the other hand, the Player of the Month award was more tightly contested with the likes of Danny Ings and Jamie Vardy being in contention due to their goalscoring form. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold's four clean sheets alongside his three assists and a goal were enough to see out his competition.

The 21-year-old fullback delivered some amazing performances last month, with the best of them all coming against Leicester City. The English international bagged two assists and a superb goal as his team destroyed the Foxes 0-4 at the King Power Stadium in which Alexander-Arnold was easily the man of the match.

Both the defender and the manager will be looking to be back in contention for the awards for January, as Liverpool will hope to build on a brilliant 2019 and continue the same run of form in 2020.