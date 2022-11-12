Jurgen Klopp confirms 2 Liverpool players are back in training and provides update on Luis Diaz ahead of Southampton clash 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that James Milner and Naby Keita are back in training and that Luis Diaz is running on the pitch again.

All three have been dealing with injuries.

Diaz has been sidelined since 10 October with a knee injury and has missed 13 games for Liverpool.

The Colombian winger had made 12 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists before his injury.

Meanwhile, Milner was forced off during the Reds' 2-0 win over Napoli on 1 November after a clash of heads.

He missed Klopp's side's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on 6 November and their triumph over Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup on 9 November.

The veteran midfielder has made 18 appearances in all competitions, providing an assist.

Lastly, Keita has been battling a muscular problem since 5 November, missing the victories over Spurs and Derby.

The Guinean midfielder has made just one appearance this season as he struggles with fitness problems.

However, Klopp has good news regarding the fitness and recovery of the trio.

He spoke ahead of his side's clash with Southampton on 12 November at Anfield, saying (via Liverpool World):

“Nobody is out from the players available from midweek. Millie back in training today. Naby is out running."

Klopp then touched on Matip, who has had a calf problem that has seen him miss five games for Liverpool.

The Cameroonian defender has been out since 11 October.

He has made eight appearances this season, scoring one goal and helping the Reds keep two clean sheets.

Klopp said:

"Joel trained with us. He was with three-quarters of the session but is still out”

The German coach then touched on Diaz's recovery, explaining how he is back running and looking good:

"Luis Diaz (knee) is also now back running outside. Lucho is running outside, he looks really good.”

Other injury updates include Diogo Jota, who remains unavailable with a calf problem.

As does loanee Arthur Melo, who has a thigh issue and remains a long-term absence.

Liverpool face the Saints in their final league game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Klopp's side sit eighth in the league with five wins, four draws, and as many defeats.

Liverpool draw Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Klopp and Guardiola face off once again

Liverpool have drawn City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in what promises to be a tantalizing affair.

The Reds are the holders, having beaten Chelsea in the final on penalties at Wembley Stadium in March.

To successfully defend their crown, they will have to beat a Cityzens side that won it four times before Klopp's side's triumph last season.

The Merseysiders did beat City 1-0 in the league on 16 October, the only defeat Pep Guardiola's side have suffered this season.

The two sides will battle at the Etihad Stadium on 20 December.

