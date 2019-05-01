×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on long-standing Messi-Ronaldo debate

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
775   //    01 May 2019, 14:01 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on the long-standing debate surrounding Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Klopp has ranked the Argentine above his former LaLiga rival as the best player in the world, and even compared him with Brazilian icon Pele.

In case you didn't know...

Over the course of Messi's rise to the summit of modern football, he has been compared to an array of icons, most frequently compatriot Diego Maradona, Pele and, of course, Ronaldo.

The Barcelona maestro's rivalry with Ronaldo is particularly intense owing to the fact that they play in the same generation. The decade-long comparisons have been at the centre of every conversation regarding elite footballers, and have prompted hotly-contested debates that appear to be endless.

This season, Messi has 46 goals in all competitions, a feat which has helped his side to LaLiga glory, the Champions League semi-finals and the Copa del Rey final.

The Catalan giants will go head-to-head with Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture later tonight. They also have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia to play this month.

The heart of the matter

Klopp, whose side is preparing to face Messi later tonight, has hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as the best in the world.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with Barcelona, the former Borussia Dortmund coach said (via The Express UK), "Messi would be the player at number one. Cristiano Ronaldo is in that for sure but the rest we have to see."

"I coached a few good players but they didn’t finish their careers yet. I didn’t see Pele live but there are a lot of good players. Lionel Messi is for me the best."

What's next?

Barcelona will host Liverpool at the Camp Nou tonight at 12.30AM (IST). The Messi-Ronaldo debate will likely continue for many more years to come, but for now the Argentine has a chance to add yet another accolade to his already glittering career, and give his fans more ammunition to call him the best.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Barcelona News: Catalans respond to Jurgen Klopp's statements, 'The Camp Nou is just a stadium'
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Champions League: What Barcelona should expect from Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Mourinho gives verdict on Liverpool-Barcelona clash while also tipping Messi to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 clashes to look out for in Barcelona vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - 5 pre-match talking points
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to become the second footballer to receive prestigious award, Liverpool star not afraid to face Messi and more - April 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - Predicted lineups, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who would be decisive against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
'I would bet on Liverpool in the tie against Barcelona'- Former Liverpool star explains why Jurgen Klopp's men are favourites 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
Tomorrow BAR LIV 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us