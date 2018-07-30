Jurgen Klopp lays out his plans for the rest of the transfer window

Klopp is pretty content with Liverpool's transfer business

Liverpool have been on a spending spree this summer. It's not just a random splurge that stemmed from panic. These were all well thought out signings brought to Anfield for specific purposes.

The Merseysiders have already shelled out £176.9 million to bring in 4 players so far. Emre Can left for Juventus and with Chamberlain ruled out for the season, Liverpool went ahead and bought Fabinho from AS Monaco. They had also sealed a deal for Naby Keita last summer.

The growing concerns regarding goalkeeper Loris Karius were addressed as Liverpool broke the world record for the highest transfer fee paid for a goalkeeper by signing Alisson Becker from AS Roma for £67 million. They also signed Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City to bolster their forward line.

It looks like the potholes have been taken care of and the leaks have been plugged. It also seems likely that Liverpool might not do any more business in the transfer window this summer.

Following their victory over Manchester United in Michigan in the ongoing International Champions Cup pre-season friendlies, Klopp was asked whether the club was planning on doing more business in the summer.

He responded,

"Do you think we have to? This summer? No, I am happy with our players, to be honest, so I don’t see the need.

"When you see Joe Gomez playing in that role tonight as a central defender, he combines a lot of things you don’t find in the transfer market, to be honest.

"I can’t see in the moment the need, but there are 12 days to go and a lot of things can happen.

"You ask me now and I say no, but maybe if you ask me tomorrow I will say something different."

So as it stands, if no surprises pop up in the upcoming days, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will have a peaceful end to the transfer window. And I guess everyone can agree that they've earned it too.