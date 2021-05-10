Liverpool targeting Yves Bissouma as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is personally scouting the Reds' next midfield target, as per The Express, and one player they are keeping a keen eye on is Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, of whom Klopp is a huge admirer.

The 24-year-old Mali international has been a rare success story in an otherwise mediocre season for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion, and Liverpool are apparently looking to strengthen their midfield by adding him to their lineup.

Yves Bissouma in, Gini Wijnaldum out at Liverpool?

Liverpool have disappointed in their title defense this season. After romping to Premier League glory last season, their injury crisis has forced them to give up on their hopes of an encore performance.

An injury suffered by Virgil van Dijk forced Klopp to play first-choice defensive midfielder Fabinho as a centre-back for the majority of the season.

Liverpool could now be counting on Bissouma to be their long-term replacement for the outgoing Wijnaldum. The 30-year old Dutch international has yet to sign a contract extension with the Reds, with many suggesting he leave Anfield and join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Bissouma could play a box-to-box role in Liverpool's midfield, similar to Wijnaldum. If needed, he can play even deeper as a ball-winning midfielder against sides like Manchester City, who play on the front foot.

Yves Bissouma has been Brighton's key player this season. (Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

With Wijnaldum looking all but certain to leave Liverpool, they are in dire need of a replacement even though Klopp has numerous options in the squad already.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been disappointing due to their recurring injuries, while Curtis Jones is still young and not a first team starter yet. Liverpool need someone who can be a backup to Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, should Klopp decide to rotate his team in the cup competitions.

Bissouma joined Brighton from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2018, for a fee pegged to be around €17 million. Since then, the Mali international has played for the Premier League side 92 times, scoring four goals.

Should Liverpool manage to rope him in, it would be a classic Jurgen Klopp signing. Since arriving at Anfield in 2015, the German has consistently focused on bringing in players who would fit into his system, rather than spending big on superstars only.