Jurgen Klopp offers three-word response when asked about availability of Darwin Nunez for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool 

Jurgen Klopp is unsure if Darwin Nunez will be fit for Liverpool's trip to Nottingham Forest on October 21 after the forward picked up a knock.

The 23-year-old forward scored his team's only goal during their victory over West Ham in midweek (October 19) and put on a much-improved display. Klopp hooked the forward off the pitch before the hour-mark, with many believing it was a tactical switch.

However, it appears that the Uruguayan striker may have picked up an injury and could miss the trip to Forest.

Klopp was asked about Nunez's chances of playing in the encounter at the City Ground, to which the German replied (per The Liverpool Echo):

"We will see."

As per BBC Sport, Klopp added:

"Darwin Nunez is one of these we have to check. He had a slight muscle problem but we have to check later."

Nunez has endured a mixed start to his Anfield career since his club-record (€100 million) move from Benfica in the summer. The attacker has scored five times in his 12 appearances so far this term, although many have criticized his overall displays.

He was particularly slammed for his cameo appearance against Manchester City during the Reds' hard-fought 1-0 victory, as he messed up several huge chances.

Liverpool have won their last three matches in all competitions and will be the heavy favorites to beat Forest, who sit bottom of the Premier League table.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 36.5 - The fastest recorded top speed in the Premier League this season was 36.5 km/h by Darwin Núñez against Fulham.



36.5 - Darwin Núñez

35.9 - Gabriel Martinelli

35.8 - Diogo Dalot

35.7 - Allan Saint-Maximin

35.6 - Jack Stacey



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting hostile atmosphere against Nottingham Forest

En route to their FA Cup triumph last season, Jurgen Klopp's side narrowly beat Forest in the quarter-final with a controversial winner. The German boss is well aware of the atmosphere that fans will create on Saturday and is expecting a tough game.

The Midlands club have won just one game since their return to the Premier League, but Klopp has backed them to give his side a contest. The Liverpool boss proclaimed:

"The atmosphere will be outstanding. When we faced them last time they were full of confidence and really flying. We felt that. It was a well-trained team, which they still are, but in that moment all the pieces fell in place."

He added:

"It's different to this season, but that makes it even more difficult because now the spirit will be at 100%, they will fight for everything. They will want to change their situation and that is what we have to expect."

