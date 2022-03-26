Jurgen Klopp ‘open’ to taking over managerial role with European giants at the end of Liverpool stint: Reports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly "open" to joining Real Madrid in 2024 when his contract with the Premier League side expires.

He still has over two years left but rumors about his future have already started to circulate.

The German, who arrived in Merseyside in 2015, has overseen a vastly successful spell, which has generated interest from Los Blancos.

With the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Carabao Cup titles under his belt, Klopp has restored Liverpool back to their former glory.

As much as the club would love him to extend his stay beyond 2024, the former Borussia Dortmund coach looks set to leave for new challenges. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, he could take up the managerial position at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is doing a good job with the Spanish giants right now as the side are cruising towards the La Liga title while also being active in the Champions League.

However, the Whites want to bring in a manager who can guide them back to European glory like they enjoyed during the Cristiano Ronaldo era.

They have won the league title just once since 2012 and haven't reached the Champions League final since winning the title against Klopp's Liverpool in 2018.

Klopp, meanwhile, is also known for his management skills, while turning lesser-known players into world beaters.

Although Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino have also been linked with the Real Madrid job, it's the current Reds coach who seems to be leading the race.

Who could succeed Klopp at Liverpool?

It's unclear who will replace Klopp at the helm of Liverpool, but among the early contenders for the Merseyside job is Steven Gerrard.

The former Reds captain is currently managing Aston Villa, whom he joined in November after Dean Smith was given the boot.

Returning to his beloved side would be a prospect he would never refuse, although the Merseysiders could have better options at the time.

