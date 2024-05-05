Jurgen Klopp's First Liverpool 11: Where are they now?

Liverpool struck gold when they secured Jurgen Klopp's signature, luring him from his sabbatical following his successful stint at Borussia Dortmund. Arriving at a critical juncture for the club, Klopp revitalized Liverpool's fortunes, steering them to a remarkable haul of trophies.

While Carlo Ancelotti was a contender for the managerial role, Klopp's track record of achieving success through strategic planning resonated with Liverpool's ethos, especially considering Ancelotti's preference for big budgets. Despite narrowly missing out on certain titles and Champions League glory, Klopp's tenure is fondly remembered by fans, marred only by defeats to Manchester City and Real Madrid.

His impending departure evokes mixed emotions, especially as Liverpool prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in his final Premier League match. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit Jurgen Klopp's inaugural starting lineup as Liverpool manager back in 2015. Join us as we explore where each player from that memorable squad is today in this article.

Philippe Coutinho fared in Jurgen Klopp's first 11.

Simon Mignolet: Simon Mignolet, a familiar figure to Liverpool faithful, spent six seasons at Anfield under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp before embarking on a new chapter with Club Brugge. The Belgian international's time on Merseyside was marked by moments of brilliance interspersed with periods of inconsistency.

Despite his contributions, Mignolet found himself relegated to the bench upon the arrival of Alisson Becker, permanently relinquishing his starting role. Prior to Alisson's arrival, Mignolet faced stiff competition for the goalkeeper position, often trading places with Loris Karius in Klopp's lineup.

Nathaniel Clyne: Nathaniel Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2015 under Brendan Rodgers but lost his starting spot under Jurgen Klopp to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Clyne's defensive stability initially anchored Liverpool's backline, but Alexander-Arnold's emergence relegated him to the sidelines. In 2020, Clyne sought regular playing time and moved to Crystal Palace, where he remains.

Martin Skrtel: Martin Skrtel, a seasoned defender, has retired after a distinguished career spanning several clubs, notably Liverpool, Zenit St. Petersburg, Fenerbahce, and Istanbul Basaksehir. Despite securing only a League Cup during his time in England, Skrtel left an indelible mark at Anfield, where he earned cult hero status among the Reds' faithful.

Mamadou Sakho: Mamadou Sakho finds himself without a club following the conclusion of his contract with Montpellier last summer. The French defender, akin to Nathaniel Clyne, faced a downturn in fortunes under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. After a loan spell at Crystal Palace, Sakho made his move permanent, before subsequently joining Montpellier for the 2021-2023 seasons.

Alberto Moreno: Alberto Moreno capped off his five-year tenure at Liverpool as a Champions League victor in 2019 before making a return to Spain. Joining Villarreal, he etched his name in club history by clinching victory in the penalty shoot-out against Manchester United in the Europa League final, completing his European trophy collection. Despite grappling with injuries during his stint in Spain, Moreno has assumed a role as a dependable squad player for the Spanish club.

Lucas Leiva: Lucas Leiva, who began his football journey at Gremio before making a significant impact at Liverpool, concluded his illustrious career at his beloved boyhood club last year. Sadly, his retirement was prompted by a heart condition. Revered as a cult hero at both Liverpool and Lazio, he amassed over 400 appearances for the clubs combined, showcasing his unwavering dedication and tenacity on the pitch.

Despite parting ways with Liverpool in 2017, where he remained a dependable option under Klopp's guidance, Lucas continued to impress during his time at Lazio.

Emre Can: Emre Can, who notably scored the first goal for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, has experienced a rollercoaster ride since joining the Reds in 2014. Despite early promise, the German midfielder opted to depart for Juventus after declining a contract extension. However, his time in Italy didn't meet expectations, leading to a move back to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Currently donning the captain's armband for the Yellow and Blacks, Can has played a pivotal role in guiding them to the UEFA Champions League semifinals this season.

James Milner: James Milner boasts a storied career spanning six English clubs, with his most prolific spell occurring at Liverpool, where he amassed nearly 250 appearances across eight years. Renowned for his versatility, the English midfielder showcased his adaptability under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, seamlessly transitioning between midfield, wing, and full-back roles on both flanks.

However, his journey took a new turn in 2023 when he joined Brighton and Hove Albion, bringing his wealth of experience to the South Coast club.

Adam Lallana: Adam Lallana's remarkable six-month stint during the first half of the 2016-17 season stands as a pinnacle seldom reached by any other midfielder under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage. The English maestro's sublime performances were a joy for fans to behold, showcasing his technical brilliance and footballing intelligence. However, Lallana's career trajectory was marred by persistent injury setbacks, preventing him from sustaining his exceptional form.

Despite these challenges, Lallana found a new home at Brighton, where he has plied his trade since his move to the South Coast club in 2020.

Philippe Coutinho: Philippe Coutinho's departure from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018 marked a significant turning point in his career. The Brazilian maestro, who dazzled under Jurgen Klopp's guidance at Anfield, arrived at Barcelona amidst high expectations but struggled to live up to the lofty standards set for him. Despite his undeniable talent, Coutinho faced challenges in finding his rhythm at Barcelona, ultimately labeled as one of the club's expensive disappointments.

Subsequent loan spells at Bayern Munich and Aston Villa failed to reignite Coutinho's career, as he grappled with inconsistencies and struggled to establish himself. Now, after a season with Qatari side Al-Duhail, Coutinho is poised to make a return to English football, seeking redemption and a fresh start.

Divock Origi: Divock Origi carved his name in Liverpool's history as a clutch performer, delivering crucial goals, notably a brace against Barcelona and the memorable sealer against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final, during his six-year stint at Anfield.

However, his departure for AC Milan in 2022 didn't meet expectations, prompting a loan move to Nottingham Forest. Despite his renowned scoring prowess, Origi is yet to find the net for his new club.