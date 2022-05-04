Jurgen Klopp's new contract is proof that he's Liverpool's past, present and future

With both eyes firmly fixed on the here and now at Liverpool at present, they may be forgiven for overlooking the future. That, though, was never going to happen the way things are run at Anfield in the modern age.

Not content with focusing on the unique task of trying to win the quadruple in May, Liverpool moved to more than future proof themselves last week with the news that Jurgen Klopp will stay at Anfield for a further two years.

It's unclear exactly when Klopp changed his mind about staying on for an extra two years, but the man himself explained to the club's official channels that a conversation with his wife, in the kitchen of his Formby home, was key to reaching a conclusion.

“If, when I said around the last contract extension, that in 2024 that's it then, it was actually a private agreement and the most important contract in my life I signed is the one with Ulla. That's where it started again. We sat in the kitchen at the table and Ulla said: 'I can't see us leaving in 2024'. And I was like, 'what?!' 'No, really, [with] all the people about'."

On top of Klopp remaining, he is retaining the core of his backroom staff with Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, his feted assistants, also staying put. Influential goalkeeping coach John Achterberg also signed a new deal earlier this season.

It's not just on the coaching staff where Liverpool are planning for the next phase, however. In the recruitment department, the highly-rated Julian Ward is set to finally step into the shoes of sporting director Michael Edwards later this year

Edwards, whose reputation among supporters will become legendary when he departs, was a driving force behind the club's pristine recruitment since he became their first-ever official sporting director in 2016. On his watch, Liverpool have built one of the strongest squads in world football; one that many champion as the best ever at Anfield.

Ward has been groomed to be Edwards' successor for some time and became his assistant, officially, at the end of 2020. It is understood that he has taken a more hands-on approach to transfer dealings since it was announced that Edwards would be stepping away last year.

Ward was known to have been a key figure in the transfer of Luis Diaz from Porto, with his extensive contacts book in Portuguese football coming in handy for the Reds when it was time to make their move for the Colombian winger.

Liverpool's squad could evolve gradually in the years ahead

On the pitch, the forward planning continues too. Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Kaide Gordon are just three of whom Liverpool have high hopes for over the next few years, while there are several already established as big-name players whose best years are ahead of them.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably Europe's most complete full-back at the age of 23 and Ibrahima Konate will not reach that same age until later this month. Up top, Diaz and Diogo Jota are still just 25 too.

Fabio Carvalho will join the club later this summer after a deal was reached with Fulham to bring the Portugal Under-21 international to Anfield for a fee that could reach over £7m. The drive to recruit the best young talent in the country goes on behind the scenes.

Carvalho has been a major factor in the promotion of the newly-crowned Championship winners and leaves Craven Cottage with the best wishes of everyone connected to the West London club, despite their sadness at not having him around for their Premier League campaign next term.

“I really like Fabio," Fulham owner Tony Khan told the Athletic this week. “He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy and we would have loved to have kept him.

“But we have made a deal that is best for the club and since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of promotion.

“Marco has done a great job with him. They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us. He’s a huge part of the squad and it’s a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.”

Plans are afoot to assess the profile of a young midfielder in the next year or so with names like Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham being discussed inside the corridors of power at Anfield. Club sources believe the former is heading to Real Madrid, but retain a watching brief over proceedings as far as the deal goes.

At the age of 18, Liverpool are in no rush to take the plunge for Bellingham either, particularly given how well-stocked their options are in the centre of the park right now.

The Reds, though, are exploring the possibilities for a long-term midfield general. And the summer of 2023 could be a big one as far as that particular search goes. For now, however, the quadruple quest goes on. Liverpool's future looks extremely bright, but their present is even more exciting right now.

