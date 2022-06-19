Three worst signings made by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is currently among the best managers in European football. The German took charge at Anfield in 2015 and has completely transformed the team since then.

The 55-year-old manager has won six trophies with the Reds, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League title. He's also won one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Klopp is known for his acumen in the transfer market. He has unearthed several talents in recent years and developed them into global superstars. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk, among others have excelled under the German.

However, he also made a few mistakes while signing new players. On that note, here's a list of the three worst signings Klopp has made at Anfield.

#1 Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke's move to Liverpool hasn't worked as planned

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke is currently among the most talented English strikers. He played a key role in the Cherries' promotion to the Premier League last season, scoring 29 goals in 46 EFL Championship appearances.

29 goals, 7 assists. Incredible season Dominic Solanke. 46 games, 46 starts. Tends to top the running charts, covering a distance upwards of 12 kilometres per game. Never injured and didn't miss a training session under Scott Parker in 2021.29 goals, 7 assists. Incredible season Dominic Solanke. 46 games, 46 starts. Tends to top the running charts, covering a distance upwards of 12 kilometres per game. Never injured and didn't miss a training session under Scott Parker in 2021.29 goals, 7 assists. Incredible season👏

However, his spell at Anfield wasn't that fruitful. He joined Liverpool from Chelsea in the summer transfer window of 2017. The England international struggled to get going at Anfield, scoring just one goal in 21 appearances. The Merseysiders sold him to Bournemouth for £19 million in 2019, where he is currently plying his trade.

#2 Loris Karius

RLoris Karius is ranked among one of Jurgen Klopp's worst signings at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp signed Loris Karius in 2016 following his breakthrough season with FC Mainz in the Bundesliga. The Biberach-born stopper was considered a successor to Manuel Neuer in the German national squad at the time of joining Liverpool.

However, he struggled to live up to expectations, playing just 29 league games during his time at Anfield. He made two horrific errors during the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2018, as they lost the trophy against Real Madrid.

The former Germany youth international never gained Klopp's confidence after that game. He was loaned to Besiktas in the summer transfer window of 2018. He spent two seasons on loan with the Turkish club before joining Union Berlin temporarily ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums OFFICIAL: Liverpool will release Loris Karius upon the expiry of his contract this month OFFICIAL: Liverpool will release Loris Karius upon the expiry of his contract this month 🔴 https://t.co/JWUbYb4RUO

Karius returned to Anfield at the start of last season but failed to work his way back into the squad. The Reds recently confirmed that the former Mainz stopper will leave the club when his contract expires on July 1.

#3 Marko Grujic

Marko Grujic failed to live up to expectations at Liverpool

Marko Grujic was one of the most promising midfielders in Europe when he joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg during the January transfer window of 2016.

However, the Serbia international failed to live up to his potential and played just eight Premier League games during his time at Anfield. Grujic was loaned put to Cardiff City, Hertha Berlin and Porto respectively during his time with the Merseysiders.

He eventually joined FC Porto permanently at the start of last season. It is safe to say that the Serbian is among the worst signings Klopp has made with the Reds.

