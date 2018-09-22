Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool don't expect Mohamed Salah to repeat last season's form

Jurgen Klopp is unfazed by Mohamed Salah's criticisms.

Jurgen Klopp has told BBC that Liverpool don't expect Mohamed Salah to score as many goals as he did last season. He refused to consider that as a problem and said, "We don't expect that - but we want him to score as often as possible."

He joked about it as a crisis and hailed Salah's contribution to the team in other aspects as well. Despite not scoring much yet, Klopp believes that the Egyptian is in good shape and can threaten any defence with his guile and skill.

Mohamed Salah first got a taste of the Premier League in 2014, when he joined Chelsea for a reported fee of £11 million. His performances in Switzerland attracted the Blues who saw his talent and finally got their man.

But he faced difficulty in adjusting to the life in the Premier League which saw him loaned out to Florentina and AS Roma with the latter signing him permanently for €15 million.

Salah was back in the Premier League again after his stellar performances for Roma which saw Jurgen Klopp signing the Egyptian in 2017 for a then club-record fee of £36.9 million. In his first season with the Reds, Salah broke all goalscoring records netting 32 times in 36 League games and 44 in total.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot award in the process and earned other accolades like the PFA Player's Player of the Year, the Football Writer's Player of the Year and the PFA Fan's Player of the Year as well.

Salah's remarkable goalscoring tally last season has set the bar high. It's just five games into the new season, but Mo Salah though has two goals and two assists to his name so far, yet hasn't looked like anywhere near his best.

It's tough to maintain the same standard in the Premier League every season with every club improving and reading each players tricks and movements. But Jurgen Klopp is unfazed with all these criticisms and believes his player is still one of the best in the world, and like last season where he started slow but eventually came good, he will prove his worth this season as well.

Though the Liverpool fans would be hoping that Salah starts scoring goals like he did last season but there are more ways he can contribute to the team than just by scoring. Liverpool are still unbeaten this season and Salah will be very crucial in their quest to win the Premier League or the Champions League at the end of the season.