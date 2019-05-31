Jurgen Klopp sends a message to terminally ill Liverpool fan ahead of UCL final

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 117 // 31 May 2019, 18:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

" />

Dave Evans was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

What's the news?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a heartwarming message to a Liverpool fan who couldn't attend UCL final due to his illness.

In case you didn't know...

Dave Evans, a lifelong Liverpool fan, had planned to attend the UCL final in Madrid. When Liverpool kept passing each stage of the competition, Evans used £10,000 to book a hotel in Madrid. Life was cruel to him as he had to cancel the trip after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The heart of the matter

While his dream to attend the final was not fulfilled, Jurgen Klopp filmed a video where he had a heartwarming message for Dave Evans. In the video, Klopp told that he was filming the video just one hour before leaving to play the UCL final. The German manager revealed that he had heard the story of Evans.

The manager further added that it would be wrong to compare his story with anything. Klopp said that life is much bigger than football or anything so he would not try to draw any comparisons between struggles of Evans and performance of Liverpool.

As quoted by Liverpool Echo, these are Jurgen Klopp's words:

"Hi Dave, Jurgen Klopp here from Liverpool here in a moment like an hour before we leave to Madrid.

"I heard about your story and of course it is something really difficult to take it even for me but of course you.

"I heard you are an unbelievable fighter but the only thing I can tell you is we think of you. You are really with us.

Advertisement

That is the only message I want to give to you and that you fought so hard I could not make comparisons to what the team did over the year because it is more than football, it is about life and the only thing what we would try to do the whole year is to give people some hope. Some joy. Some good moments to remember.

"We share these moments.

"This season or three-and-a-half years since I'm in. We share these experiences.

"That makes us actually friends.

"I wish you from the bottom of my heart all the best and I'm Christian, so see you."

Dave's wife Liz said that the couple could not believe their eyes when they saw the video. She revealed that they were in tears after this gesture from the Liverpool manager:

"I screamed so loud the nurses came in, they thought something was wrong.

"We just burst into tears, Dave is gobsmacked. He was just staring at it saying 'oh my god'.

We can't quite believe it's Jurgen. It is just the icing on the cake, it is priceless.

It is just so amazing and so unreal. It is a real heartwarming message, we can't thank you enough."

What's next?

Liverpool will take on Tottenham in the final of the Champions League on Saturday in Madrid.