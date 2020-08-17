Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has once again reiterated his desire to take a break from football after his current contract with the Premier League champions runs out in 2024.

Speaking to SportBuzzer, Klopp said,

"I'll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp."

Just in December 2019, Klopp signed another extension to his Liverpool contract that would see his reign at Anfield run through to the end of the 2023-24 season.

"If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game," Klopp said.

When he had signed his new deal in December, Klopp said that his future in football would depend on how long he was able to dedicate his life to it, as he didn't prefer doing half measures.

He told Kicker then, "I have absolute energy. But I have one problem. I can’t do ‘a little bit’. I can only do ‘all or nothing’. When I decide that I cannot do it any longer then I will take a break for a year."

Jurgen Klopp to take a sabbatical after 2024

Jurgen Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title

With four more years left on his current Liverpool deal, there is little to no doubt that Klopp will honour the agreement that he has signed with the Reds.

Having joined Liverpool in October 2015, Klopp has once again made the Reds a force to be reckoned with, and that has culminated in the last two seasons. Liverpool have amassed a total of 196 points in the Premier League in two years, while also winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

In 2020, Klopp was the mastermind that ended a 30-year wait for the Premier League title as well.

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

There have been rumours for a while now about Klopp being the German Football Federation's preferred candidate to succeed Joachim Loew in 2022, but that has now been pretty much ruled out by Klopp's latest words that he will honour his Liverpool contract.

Klopp still remains the only non-Bayern Munich manager to win the Bundesliga in the last decade, when he won two back-to-back titles in his homeland with Borussia Dortmund.

The German manager and his Liverpool side are back in pre-season training in Austria right now, and are set to begin their new season on August 30. As Premier League winners, Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Arsenal in the FA Community Shield.