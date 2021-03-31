Jurgen Klopp to sell six Liverpool stars this summer as part of mass exodus - Reports 

Liverpool are set for a massive clear-out which could see up to six players leave the Merseyside club in the summer, according to The Athletic. The Reds have grossly underperformed this campaign, so a restructuring seems inexorable in the summer.

The players who have been shortlisted for the exodus include Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn. Of the six, Origi and Shaqiri are the only ones at Liverpool this campaign with the others all out on loan apart from Woodburn, who is currently with the Liverpool U-23 side.

Liverpool are already making recruitment plans ahead of the next season with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate expected to theirthe first signing. The six players listed above have been deemed surplus to requirements thereforeand thereforel would look to move them on to generate wages and clear up space on the wage bill.

Players who could all leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool FC v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Origi and Shaqiri have both been used largely as squad players, with them having started a combined seven games in the league for Liverpool this season. Shaqiri and Origi's contract at Liverpool expires in 2023 and 2024 respectively so it might be quite difficult for Liverpool to get suitors for the two men as neither has played nearly enough to generate interest from outside clubs.

📊 | Xherdan Shaqiri vs Bulgaria:



64 touches

85.7% passing accuracy

1 clearance

3/3 tackles won (100%)

3/4 long balls completed

5/7 ground duels won

100% aerial duels won

2 key passes

1 big chance created

1 hit woodwork

1 assist



Man of the Match performance. pic.twitter.com/NDHTen6UBU — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) March 25, 2021

Marko Grujic spent the last two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin and impressed with the German side. He returned to Liverpool at the end of last season before being sent out on loan once again, this time to Porto.

The Serbian has, however, struggled for game time with the Portuguese giants starting only three times in the league. With game time at Liverpool also unlikely, Grujic has also been listed for sale in the summer.

Academy graduates Ojo, Wilson and Woodburn are the final three players on the list. Woodburn, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackpool, has now returned to Liverpool and has joined the U-23s after an uninspiring six months at the League One side.

Wilson and Ojo are both at Cardiff City on loan and would probably attract the most suitors as both players have played significant roles in Cardiff's battle for promotion. Wilson has appeared 30 times for Mick McCarthy's side, while Ojo has appeared 36 times as the Bluebirds sit four points off the playoff spots.

Harry Wilson 'won't play for Liverpool again' and could join Cardiff City permanently as Bluebirds tipped for promotion #CCFC #Bluebirds https://t.co/ZE9bezrDrs — Cardiff City Online (@CardiffCityLive) March 26, 2021

There could be other players sold in the summer should offers come in for them, including Loris Karius and Taiwo Awoniyi, who are both set to return from their loan spells at Union Berlin in the summer. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another player who could be sold. Goalkeeper Adrian, too, is expected to be on the move once his contract expires in the summer.