“Just isn’t working” – Piers Morgan questions Mikel Arteta tactics and wants Arsenal star dropped from line-up after Fulham draw

English broadcaster Piers Morgan has questioned Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to use Kai Havertz, sharing his doubts about the Spaniard's tactics.

Havertz was part of Arsenal's starting XI that played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League at the Emirates on August 26. The Gunners dropped points for the first time this season, as they failed to secure all three points against their London rivals.

The visiting team took the lead in the first minute of the encounter through Andreas Pereira. Arsenal, however, drew level in the 70th minute courtesy of a calmly converted penalty kick from Bukayo Saka.

Striker Eddie Nketiah put the Gunners in front two minutes later. Calvin Bassey was sent off in the 83rd minute. But Fulham pegged the hosts back once again, as Joao Palhinha equalized for the Cottagers in the 87th minute.

It was a disappointing result for Arsenal fans, considering their side dominated proceedings. They called out a couple of players online, especially new signing Havertz.

The 24-year-old forward failed to impress during his 54 minutes of action against Fulham, before being substituted for Fabio Vieira. Reacting to Havertz's performance against Fulham, renowned journalist Piers Morgan suggested that Arteta should drop the German international.

He tweeted:

"I don’t get Arteta changing our whole system to accommodate Havertz. Just isn't working. Put Gabriel back in next to Saliba, move White to right back, and stick Partey in the middle where he belongs. And take off Havertz."

Havertz joined Arsenal this summer from London rivals Chelsea for a transfer fee in the region of £67.5 million. He is, however, yet to register a goal or assist in four appearances across competitions.

Mikel Arteta reacts to fans criticism of Arsenal star

The Spanish manager has come in support of Havertz after he was the subject of criticism from fans during his side's 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Havertz played 54 minutes of the encounter before being taken off by Arteta for Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira.

It wasn't the best of performances for Havertz. He had one attempt on goal, created two chances, and lost his one aerial duel and one tackle.

When asked if he was worried about Havertz's performance after the game, Arteta said via Football.London:

"No, I saw an action when he played backwards and he could have turned. That’s more I think the demands of everybody to play forward and to impact the game in the final third because we had the urgency to win."

When asked if he feels Havertz can win over Arsenal fans, Arteta said:

"Yes I think so. I think he’s done already really good things. Today it was tough in certain moments. He got in great areas and the ball didn’t arrive. In a lot of situations he should have scored a lot of goals already this season. That’s the thing that is missing there."

The Gunners will next host Manchester United on September 3.