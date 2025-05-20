Juve Stabia vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025 

Juve Stabia and Cremonese will trade tackles in the first leg of their Serie B playoff semifinal tie on Wednesday (May 21st). The game will be played at Stadio Romeo Menti.

Ad

The home side booked their spot in the playoffs courtesy of their fifth-placed finish in the regular season. They subsequently eliminated Palermo with a 1-0 home win in the quarterfinal. Andrea Adorante's goal midway through the second half helped his side advance to the last four.

Cremonese, meanwhile, received a bye to this stage thanks to their fourth-placed finish. They ended the regular season with a 2-1 defeat away to Pisa. Stefano Moreo and Idrissa Toure scored for the hosts while Federico Bonazzoli halved the deficit in injury time.

Ad

Trending

Spezia or US Catanazaro await the winner of this tie in the final of the playoffs.

Juve Stabia vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cremonese have two wins in four head-to-head games while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Seven of Juve Stabia's last eight league games have produced less than three goals, with six games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Eight of Cremonese's last nine league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Stabia's last 10 games have produced an average of 10.3 corner kicks.

Cremonese's loss to Pisa ended their 10-game unbeaten run (five wins).

Ad

Juve Stabia vs Cremonese Prediction

Juve Stabia are seeking a double promotion to compete in Serie A for the first time in their history. They were playing third division football just last season and gained promotion by winning Serie C Girone C. The jump off might be a step too high for them at the first attempt.

Cremonese are the favorites in this tie and were victorious on their visit to this ground in the regular season. The Grigiorossi were playing top-flight football as recently as 2023 and will be aiming to get back to that level.

Ad

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Juve Stabia 1-1 Cremonese

Juve Stabia vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More