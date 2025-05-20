Juve Stabia vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025 

Juve Stabia and Cremonese will trade tackles in the first leg of their Serie B playoff semifinal tie on Wednesday (May 21st). The game will be played at Stadio Romeo Menti.
The home side booked their spot in the playoffs courtesy of their fifth-placed finish in the regular season. They subsequently eliminated Palermo with a 1-0 home win in the quarterfinal. Andrea Adorante's goal midway through the second half helped his side advance to the last four.
Cremonese, meanwhile, received a bye to this stage thanks to their fourth-placed finish. They ended the regular season with a 2-1 defeat away to Pisa. Stefano Moreo and Idrissa Toure scored for the hosts while Federico Bonazzoli halved the deficit in injury time.
Spezia or US Catanazaro await the winner of this tie in the final of the playoffs.
Juve Stabia vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Cremonese have two wins in four head-to-head games while two games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Seven of Juve Stabia's last eight league games have produced less than three goals, with six games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Eight of Cremonese's last nine league games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Stabia's last 10 games have produced an average of 10.3 corner kicks.
- Cremonese's loss to Pisa ended their 10-game unbeaten run (five wins).
Juve Stabia vs Cremonese Prediction
Juve Stabia are seeking a double promotion to compete in Serie A for the first time in their history. They were playing third division football just last season and gained promotion by winning Serie C Girone C. The jump off might be a step too high for them at the first attempt.
Cremonese are the favorites in this tie and were victorious on their visit to this ground in the regular season. The Grigiorossi were playing top-flight football as recently as 2023 and will be aiming to get back to that level.
We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Juve Stabia 1-1 Cremonese
Juve Stabia vs Cremonese Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals
Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks