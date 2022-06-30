Juventude vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Juventude will host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi on Saturday night in the 15th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A season.

The hosts are in poor form at the moment, finding themselves deep in the drop zone. They held on for a goalless draw against Sao Paulo last time out and were fortunate to pick up the sole point, as they were bailed out by their goalkeeper Cesar.

Juventude have picked up just 11 points from 14 games this season and sit 19th in the league table. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend. Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong run of form.

They picked up a brilliant 3-2 comeback win over Fortaleza in their last league outing, recovering from a two-goal deficit at the break to turn the game on its head in the final 15 minutes. Athletico then played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores last 16 on Tuesday.

The Galo sit fifth in the league table with 24 points from 14 games. They are five points behind league leaders Palmeiras and will look to reduce that gap with a win on Saturday.

Juventude vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Juventude and Atletico Mineiro. The hosts have won just three of their previous matchups, while Athletico have won nine times. Their other two games have ended in draws.

The Galo have won their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2005.

The hosts have kept just two clean sheets in their last 12 games in this fixture.

Atletico have won just one league game away from home this season.

Juventude have picked up the second-fewest league points on home turf this season, with just five points from seven games.

Juventude vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Juventude are on a five-game winless run, with four of those games ending in defeats. They have struggled for results at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi this season, winning just one of their seven games and could struggle again.

Meanwhile, Atletico are undefeated in their last six games across competitions. They have not had their best results on the road this season but are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Juventude 1-3 Atletico Mineiro.

Juventude vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Mineiro.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of the Galo's last seven games).

Tip 3 - Juventude to score first: YES (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games).

