Juventude vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022-23

Bottom-placed Juventude will host Ceara in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A on Monday.

Juventude have only picked up two wins from their opening 17 games and sit three points off nearest rivals Fortaleza. Unless they have a serious turnaround in fortunes in the second half of the season, relegation looks inevitable. Their last win came in early May when they beat Internacional at home.

Ceara, meanwhile, will be eyeing another win after beating Coriba 2-1. That was their third win in four games in the division, catapulting them to the top half of the stadings. They currently occupy one of the Copa Sudamericana places in the division.

Juventude vs Ceara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

It will be the 15th meeting between the two teams.

The last time Juventude played Ceara was in the third round of the Brasileiro Serie A, which Ceara won 4-2.

Ceara have been dominant in this fixture, winning ten games.

Juventude have only managed one win in this clash, in the 2018-19 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

Juventude have failed to keep a clean sheet against Ceara.

Ceara recorded a club record win in 2017 when they beat Juventude 7-0, which was their biggest win at the time.

No other team has scored more goals against Juventude in their last five outings than Ceara (12).

Juventude have never beaten Ceara in front of their home fans.

Juventude vs Ceara Prediction

Juventude will have to play out of their skins to have any chance of securing a decent result. Their record against Ceara is barely impressive, so they'll have their task cut out to even salvage a draw.

Ceara, meanwhile, will look to make it four wins in five outings. Their recent run has catapulted them to the top ten in the standings. Another three points will boost their chances of making the Copa Libertadores places.

Prediction: Juventude 1-3 Ceara.

Juventude vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ceara

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Juventude have failed to keep a clean sheet against Ceara).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Juventude's last two games).

