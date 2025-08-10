Juventude vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2025

Juventude will invite Corinthians to Estádio Alfredo Jaconi in the Brazilian Serie A on Monday. The hosts have won three of their 16 league games thus far and are in 19th place in the league table. Timão have fared slightly better with five wins and are 13th in the standings.

Juve suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in Serie A on Monday as they lost 3-1 away to Santos. Wilker Ángel had halved the deficit late in the first half, but Neymar restored the two-goal lead for Santos.

The visitors have drawn their last three league outings, and they held Fortaleza to a 1-1 draw last week. André Carrillo scored a stoppage-time equalizer in that match. They were in action in the Copa do Brasil round of 16 on Wednesday and recorded a 2-0 away win over Palmeiras in the second leg.

Juventude vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a 14-12 lead in wins and seven games ending in draws.

They met four times in 2024. The hosts were unbeaten in the two league meetings, recording one win. They squared off in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals, and both teams registered home wins. Timão progressed to the next round on aggregate score.

Juve have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 35 goals, 14 more than the visitors.

Five of the last six league meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Timão have won just one of their nine away games in Serie A this season.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last seven games, suffering six defeats.

Juventude vs Corinthians Prediction

Juve have lost their last four league games, conceding 11 goals. They returned to goalscoring ways after three games last week and will look to find the back of the net in this home game. Notably, they are unbeaten at home in Serie A meetings against the visitors since 2002.

Timão are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have failed to score in four of their last eight Serie A away games.

Juve head into the match in poor form, scoring just once in their last four games. The visitors should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventude 1-2 Corinthians

Juventude vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

