Juventude vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025 

Juventude and Flamengo will battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A matchday 23 clash on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Estadio Alfredo Jaconi.
The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Ceara in their last game before the international break. Mandaca's goal deep into injury time settled the contest.
Flamengo, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Gremio. They went ahead through Giorgian de Arrascaeta's goal eight minutes into the second half. Tiago Volpi equalized from the spot with five minutes left in regulation time.
The Rio outfit remained at the summit despite the draw, having garnered 47 points from 21 games. Juventude are 18th with 21 points to their name.
Juventude vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Flamengo have 11 wins from the last 29 head-to-head games. Juventude were victorious 10 times while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Flamengo thrashed their visitors 6-0.
- The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Flamengo are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions in regulation time (four wins).
- The home side on the day have not lost a head-to-head fixture since July 2005.
- Juventude have not won consecutive league games all-season long.
Juventude vs Flamengo Prediction
Juventude have improved in recent weeks, having lost just one of their last five games (three wins). This is in contrast to their prior form that saw them lose six of the preceding seven. Nevertheless, they still remain in the relegation zone but are now just one point away from safety.
Flamengo, for their part, are chasing down a first league title in five years. There is a three-way race at the summit, with third-placed Cruzeiro just three points behind the league leaders, having played a game more. Flamengo hold just a one-point lead over second-placed Palmeiras and will be hoping to claim maximum points.
Flipe Luis' side are the favorites in this game. We expect the visitors to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Juventude 1-3 Flamengo
Juventude vs Flamengo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Flamengo to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Flamengo to score over 1.5 goals