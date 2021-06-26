Juventude vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Juventude play reigning champions Flamengo in an enticing Brasileiro Serie A 2021 fixture set to take place on Sunday.

The defending champions have had a relatively underwhelming league campaign so far. Flamengo are eighth in the table, having accumulated nine points from four games played.

They managed to win their last league game, with Bruno Henrique's brace helping Mengao to a 2-1 triumph against Fortaleza.

Meanwhile, Juventude played out a 1-1 draw with America-MG in their most recent league outing. Matheus Peixoto's 36th-minute spot-kick put Juventude ahead, but America-MG's Juninho answered with a penalty of his own at the 85th-minute mark.

Juventude failed to take advantage of 10-man America-MG for a period of close to 20 minutes, as Ricardo Silva was sent off after being a shown a second yellow.

Juventude vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

Juventude and Flamengo have played 12 matches against each other. Juventude have won four games, while Flamengo have got the better of them on three occasions. Five matches ended with the scores level.

The two sides last met in 2007, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Juventude form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Flamengo form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Juventude vs Flamengo Team News

Juventude

Veteran forward Roberson's participation in Sunday's game is in doubt due to an injury. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Roberson

Suspended: None

Flamengo

Mauricio Isla, Robert Piris da Motta, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribiero and Gabriel Barbosa remain unavailable due to their participation in the Copa America.

Cesar will miss out with a knee injury. Thiago Maia is in contention to start after recovering from ligament damage, while Pedro is expected to be on the bench after recuperating from COVID-19.

Injured: Cesar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Mauricio Isla, Robert Piris da Motta, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribiero, Gabriel Barbosa

Juventude vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Juventude Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcelo Carné; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster, Alyson; João Paulo, Guilherme Castilho; Capixaba, Wescley, Chico; Matheus Peixoto

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Felipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arao, Matheuzinho; Gerson, Diego; Michael, Bruno Henrique, Vitinho; Rodrigo Muniz

Juventude vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo's superior starting XI and form make them favorites to win Sunday's encounter. Rogerio Ceni's side possess enough talent to beat Juventude, even without their star players.

We expect Flamengo to collect all three points in the Rio Grande do Sul.

Prediction: Juventude 1-2 Flamengo

