Juventude vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Juventude will host Fluminense at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi in a matchday 33 fixture in the Brasileiro Serie A on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Chapecoense. Guilherme and Vitor Mendes scored first-half goals to help their side secure maximum points.

Fluminese completed a 2-1 comeback victory over Palmeiras. Yago scored a second-half brace to overturn the deficit after Dudu had put the visitors ahead in a game that saw Palmeiras reduced to 10 men.

Fluminese remain in eighth spot, having garnered 45 points from 32 matches. Juventude's 36 points are only good enough for 17th place and a win could take them out of the relegation zone.

Juventude vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Fluminense have six wins from their last 13 matches against Juventude. Three matches have ended in draws while Wednesday's hosts were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September when a 53rd-minute goal by Jhon Andrade was canceled out by Lucca's own goal.

The hosts are on a four-game unbeaten run, with two consecutive wins boosting their survival hopes. Fluminense have won two of their last five matches.

Juventude form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Fluminense form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Juventude vs Fluminense Team News

Juventude

Elton has been ruled out with a knee injury while Nicolas Castillo is a doubt with back problems. Michel Macedo and Marcos Vinicios are suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injury: Elton

Doubtful: Nicolas Castillo

Suspension: Marcos Vinicios, Michel Macedo

Fluminense

Hudson (ACL), Luiz Henrique (thigh), Andre (muscle) and Ganso (broken arm) are all unavailable due to injuries. Fred and Samuel Xavier will miss the game through suspension.

Injuries: Hudson, Luiz Henrique, Ganso, Andre

Suspension: Samuel Xavier, Fred

Juventude vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Juventude Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Douglas Friedrich (GK); William Matheus, Rafael Forster, Vitor Mendes, Juan Quintero; Dawhan, Jadson; Guilherme, Wagner, Chico; Bueno Da Silva

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Marcos Felipe (GK); Marlon, David Braz, Lucas Claro, Lucas Calegari; Martinelli, Andre; Jhon Andrade, Henrique Luiz; Gabriel Teixeira, John Kennedy

Juventude vs Fluminense Prediction

The home side have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks and they now have genuine aspirations of surviving the drop.

Fluminense have not been in the best of form but still have enough quality to leave Rio Grande do Sul with something. We are backing the spoils to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prdiction: Juventude 1-1 Fluminense

Edited by Peter P