Juventude vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Juventude will look to snap their seven-game winless run in the Brasileiro Serie A when they host Goias at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi on Sunday.

The Big Green have failed to taste victory in their last four away games across competitions and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

Juventude failed to find their feet last Sunday, bottling a two-goal lead before settling for a 2-2 draw with Coritiba.

They have now failed to win their last seven league games, claiming two draws and five losses since a 1-0 win over Fluminense in Jiune. With 12 points from 16 games, Juventude are 19th in the Serie A standings, one point above rock-bottom Fortaleza.

Meanwhile, Goias were sent crashing out of the Copa do Brasil last time out as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Atlético Goianiense.

They now turn their attention to the Serie A, where they have managed just two wins from their last seven outings. With 20 points from 16 games, Goias are 12th in the league standings, seven points off sixth-placed Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Libertadores qualification spot.

Juventude vs Goias Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Goias head into the weekend with a superior record in this fixture, winning eight of the last 16 meetings between the two teams.

Juventude have picked up five wins in this period, while three games have ended all square.

Goias are unbeaten in their last three games against Juventude, claiming two wins and a draw.

Juventude have lost three straight games on home turf, while they have managed just one win from their seven home seven in the Serie A this term.

Goias head into the weekend winless in their last four away games across competitions, claiming two draws and losing twice.

Juventude vs Goias Prediction

While Juventude will look to arrest their slump, their major struggles have come on home turf, where they hold the league's joint-worst record. Goias, meanwhile, have also struggled to get going on the road in recent weeks, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Juventude 1-1 Goias.

Juventude vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Juventude have conceded in five of their last seven outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Juventude's last five games).

