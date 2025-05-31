Juventude vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Gremio visit the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi to face off with the relegation-battling Juventude in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday.

Tricolor dos Pampas are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over nine-man Sportivo Luqueno in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana earlier this week. Riquelme Freitas dos Santos netted the only goal of the game in the 75th minute to earn them all three points in their final group fixture. Elvio de Jesus and Fernando Benitez saw red for the visitors in the 38th minute and 85th minute, respectively.

The victory was Gremio's second in a row by the same scoreline, having also overcome Bahia in the domestic league last weekend, courtesy of a penalty from former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite.

Mano Menezes' side will be confident of their chances, as Juventude are down in the dumps. With two wins from 10 games in the league, the Alviverde are second from bottom in the table, with only Sport Club do Recife (3 points) faring worse.

Having begun their campaign with two wins from three games, things have gone downhill for them since then, going winless in seven games. They've lost four of their last five, with Bragantino being their latest conquerors with a 1-0 victory in the league, four days ago.

Juventude vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 clashes between the two sides, with Gremio winning 31 times and losing 13.

After drawing once in their previous five games, Juventude and Gremio have drawn twice from their next four.

Juventude and Gremio have met thrice in 2025: Juventude 2-0 Gremio (Gaucho Championship, February 6), Gremio 2-1 Juventude (Gaucho Championship semi-finals, February 23) and Juventude 4-4 Gremio (Gaucho Championship semi-finals, March 1).

The Alviverde are winless in seven games.

Juventude vs Gremio Prediction

Gremio enter the game as the favourites despite their hot-and-cold run in the league, as their rivals have fared much worse. Juventude have gone off the rails after starting strongly, so Juventude will look to pounce on their vulnerabilities to secure another win.

Prediction: Juventude 0-2 Gremio

Juventude vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gremio

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

