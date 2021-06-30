Juventude vs Gremio prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Juventude and Gremio go toe-to-toe at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a 1-0 victory over Flamengo. Meanwhile, the visitors failed to end their dire run as they played out an uneventful goalless draw with Fortaleza.

Juventude’s resurgence continued on Sunday when they claimed an impressive 1-0 victory over Flamengo at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the game, Matheus Peixoto’s 25th-minute strike was enough to hand Marquinhos Santos’ men all three points.

Juventude have now gone three games without tasting defeat, picking up two wins and one draw since ending their five-game winless run.

This upturn in form has helped the hosts rise to 14th place in the Serie A table, level on points with Internacional, Ceara, Corinthians and Flamengo.

Meanwhile, Gremio have endured a shambolic start to the Serie A campaign. Renato Gaúcho's men are currently rooted to the bottom of the log after picking up just two points from their five games.

Gremio’s winless run stretched to five games across all competitions last time out when they stumbled to a goalless draw at home against Fortaleza.

This was the second consecutive draw for Gremio, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Santos in the previous game.

Gremio are currently without a league win this season and will be aiming to grab their first on Thursday to get their season up and running.

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Juventude vs Gremio Head-To-Head

Gremio have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 21 wins from their 36 meetings with Juventude. The hosts have picked up seven wins, while eight games have ended in draws.

Juventude Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Gremio Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-D

Juventude vs Gremio Team News

Juventude

Barring any late fitness issues, the hosts head into the game with no injury or suspension concerns. We predict head coach Marquinhos Santos will stick to the same starting XI from last time out following their impressive display against Flamengo.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Gremio

The visitors will be without the services of Elias Manoel, Leo Gomes, Alisson and Maicon, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Defender Walter Kannemann will also sit out the game due to suspension, while Everton is on international duty with Brazil. However, they will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Brenno, who has recovered from COVID-19.

Injured: Elias Manoel, Leo Gomes, Alisson, Maicon

Suspended: Walter Kannemann

Unavailable: Everton

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Juventude vs Gremio Predicted XI

Juventude Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcelo Carné; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster, Alyson; João Paulo, Guilherme Castilho; Capixaba, Wescley, Chico; Matheus Peixoto

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Victor; Bruno Cortez, Walter Kannemann, Geromel, Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Matheus Henrique; Douglas Costa, Jhonata Robert, Luiz Fernando; Diego Souza

Juventude vs Gremio Prediction

Juventude head into the game in rejuvenated form and will be aiming to surge up the table by picking up all three points. In contrast, Gremio have struggled for results so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table.

We predict the hosts will carry on the momentum from their impressive victory over Flamengo and claim the win on Thursday.

Prediction: Juventude 2-1 Gremio

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Peter P