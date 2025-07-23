Juventude vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Juventude will invite Sao Paulo to Estadio Alfredo Jaconi in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday. Both teams have three wins to their name, though the visitors have a five-point lead over Juve, having played two more games.

Ad

Alviverde registered their first win since April earlier this month against Sport, but failed to build on that form and suffered a 4-0 away loss to league leaders Cruzeiro last week.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games last week, defeating fierce rivals Corinthians 2-0 at home. Luciano da Rocha Neves bagged a three-minute brace in the first half, with Wendell and André Silva providing the assists.

Juventude vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 28 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 11 wins. Juve are not far behind with seven wins, and 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts went unbeaten in two league meetings against Tricolor Paulista last season, recording an away win and drawing the reverse fixture.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Brazilian Serie A this season, conceding 28 goals, 10 more than Tricolor Paulista.

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Alviverde's three wins in Serie A this season have all been registered at home.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games. Notably, they have conceded two goals apiece in these games.

Tricolor Paulista are winless on their travels in the Brazilian Serie A this season, drawing four of the seven games.

Ad

Trending

Juventude vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Alviverde have won just one of their last 10 league games, failing to score in six. They are winless in their last five home games in this fixture, playing out three draws, and will look to improve upon that record.

Tricolor Paulista registered their first league win since May last week and also kept their first clean sheet in eight league games. They have won just one of their last four league games in this fixture, with that triumph registered away from home in 2022.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' winless away record in the league this season, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Juventude 1-1 Sao Paulo

Juventude vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More