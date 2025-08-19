Juventude vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Juventude will host Vasco da Gama at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a difficult campaign in the Brazilian top flight this term and will head into the second half of the season in the relegation zone, having picked up just 15 points from 18 games.
Verdao, however, came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in their game against Vitoria last time out. They were a man and two goals down early after the restart before a red card to their opponents midway through the second half levelled the playing field once again, allowing Igor Formiga and Nene to net late goals and secure a point for the struggling side.
Vasco da Gama have not fared much better than their opponents this season, although results in recent games have improved. They carried out a 6-0 demolition of a Neymar-led Santos side in their last match, featuring goals from five different players, including former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho, who netted a second-half brace.
The visitors, who sit 16th in the table, are four points above their midweek opponents and will be looking to widen that gap on Wednesday.
Juventude vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Juventude and Vasco. The hosts have won eight of their previous matchups while the visitors have won five times.
- There have been 11 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.
- Juventude have the worst defensive record in the Brazilian top flight this term with a goal concession tally of 38.
- Vasco have scored 25 goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this season. Only three teams in the division have scored more.
Juventude vs Vasco da Gama Prediction
Juve are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing each of their previous four. All four of their league wins this season have come on home turf and they will hope to record a fifth this week.
Similarly, Gigante da Colina have won two of their last three games after going winless in their previous seven. They have had mixed results on the road this season, but should have enough to avoid defeat here.
Prediction: Juventude 1-1 Vasco da Gama
Juventude vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)